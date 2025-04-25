Your horoscope for April 25 - May 1

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – April 19

(⏰) Sudden changes in meeting schedules and unexpected tight deadlines might disrupt your work-life balance, forcing you to burn the midnight oil. A satisfying pay-off or incentive awaits you at the finish line. Double-check everything before you hit send. You may be offered a new job but you'll have to relocate.

(₿) You'll have the upper hand when negotiating your salary/rate. Real estate deals look especially promising. You see gains or positive developments. Any disputes over money or assets will be resolved in your favour. Managing your money becomes effortless.

(♥) Your busy schedule with work and family might leave less time to be spent with your partner. Minor mix-ups may happen. Your connection remains strong, however. Your love for each other hasn't fizzled either.

(⚤) You become busier and don't really have time to search for meaningful connections with new love interests. An ex or ghost from your dating past might try to reconnect but you couldn't care less. Their comeback is a sign that you've moved on front them for good.

♉ Taurus

April 20 – May 20

(⏰) Working with colleagues will be extra productive. Power in numbers. Teamwork and brainstorming will help you tackle any challenges, including lingering roadblocks. A sudden travel for work, impromptu pitch or negotiation is on the cards. A friend might tip you off about a job opening or business opportunity.

(₿) Your income flows in smoothly. The payment you're expecting should arrive timely. However, you still tend to spend more than you should. If you really need to spend, go for experiences over stuff. Avoid the dice rolls and risky bets.

(♥) Your relationship is in a good place and capable of withstanding any disagreements. You two have a solid connection and communicate well with each other. An unexpected romantic gesture, sweet surprise or even marriage proposal from your partner might be coming your way.

(⚤) You and a friend may fall head over heels for the same person. It's a delicate situation but you shouldn't deny your own feelings. Trust your heart to guide you in the right direction.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – June 20

(⏰) Your efforts won't go unnoticed. Expect career growth and a chance to level up your skills by teaming up with top talent. Your opinion and ideas will be well-received by your colleagues and supervisors. People will appreciate what you bring to the table. Entrepreneurs, your wise move brings you the success you're hoping for.

(₿) This is the perfect week to seek new income sources and seal deals. You'll nail any financial negotiations. However, your savings goal takes a backseat because you decide to purchase that long-desired item. It's okay to live a little.

(♥) Couples both have to adjust to something new in their relationship. They may have to maintain a LDR for a while. Words may get lost in translation. Use a gentler tone when you want to communicate something that's sensitive to your partner.

(⚤) Finding love is of lower priority in your life ATM. Cupid's also on vacation. Your to-do list will be packed with career goals, family time and your glowing up.

♋ Cancer

June 21 – July 22

(⏰) It's your time to shine! Special recognition or an advancement opportunity may come your way. However, increased visibility can sometimes bring envy or negativity from those less secure. Haters gonna hate. Just keep doing your thing and watch them get left in the dust. Consider this an opportunity to hone your interpersonal skills and ability to block any negativity.

(₿) You might receive some valuable insider info or a heartfelt gift from a close friend. Financial negotiations tend to end in your favour or win-win situations. Set the amount of money your would spend on fun but don't go above it. If you travel abroad soon, beware of travel scams.

(♥) Your relationship will blossom. You and your partner will bond over meaningful conversations and experiences. Your hearts will beat in harmonious rhythm. Cross cultural couples discuss their plan to get married or which country to settle down in.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to win this love race. If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone who share the same hobbies as you. You two get on well due many similarities.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keeps you very busy. Your boss and clients also count on you. Keeping an eye on shady dealings and dishonesty might be a new part of your job. Double-check your messages to avoid any mix-ups. A well-deserved (and slightly overdue reward/recognition is on the cards.

(₿) Expect to see surprising benefits from your previous endeavours. Discussing money matters and negotiating job perks will go smoothly. You'll manage your expenses well, but be on the lookout for Ponzi schemes or investment scams.

(♥) Your relationship may feel less exciting than before. Things between you two might not feel as secure and safe as they're used to and you're noticing changes in how much less attention and affection you've been receiving. Pick the right time for a heart-to-heart. The sooner, the better.

(⚤) A romantic connection could spark during a vacation, on a dating app or through social media interactions. But beware of red flags or an unexpected rival. You tend to fall in love with the idea of someone, which may not match with who they really are.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Your persistent efforts are on the cusp of fruition. Higher-ups will take notice, giving you a chance to advance on your career ladder or secure a role change that feels right. You'll manage work relationships and expectations well. Entrepreneurs, your new service or product will be well received and not just locally, but from foreign markets as well.

(₿) Expect the unexpected. Either a sudden windfall or a surprise bill or fine. Maintain a sensible approach to your spending and stay mindful of your budget. Pump the brakes on big purchases. Don’t jump into investments just because a friend recommends them.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They're each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. Put more time and effort into your sexy time. Serious couples or spouses sit down to map out their future together. Any disagreements are gone in a flash.

(⚤) New romantic prospects are popping up everywhere — from your social circles to your inbox. However, you're happily living your best single life while exploring what (and who) truly clicks with you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Pitching new ideas or projects will land well with your audience. Working with others will progress seamlessly. This positive momentum will empower you to overcome hurdles and conquer your to-do list. Bigwigs may spot your potential and entrust you with key roles in a major collaborative project with added autonomy.

(₿) This is the perfect week to seek fresh income streams or reorganise your debt. You'll ace any financial negotiations and your wise decisions could result in more gains. You know where your money comes in and where it goes out to. Scammers don’t stand a chance.

(♥) Couples have to adjust to something new in their relationship or share more responsibilities. Spouses put more time and effort into bettering their family life. They also know how to compromise when they disagree.

(⚤) Your main character energy is off the charts. If you ask someone out, they're likely to say yes. A stranger may slide into your DMs and they seem to be into you.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Brace yourself for a heavy workload. This is also your opportunity to shine, understand workplace dynamics better and strengthen team connections. You’ll find balance in managing your priorities, energy and emotions. An opportunity to move up in your career or improve your working conditions may come your way.

(₿) You may see unexpected gains from your past endeavours. An old contact or a friend might reach out with some valuable insider info or a meaningful gift. Be mindful of your spending on entertainment and leisure activities. A tendency to overspend is on the cards. Budget wisely.

(♥) Busier schedules mean less time to spend together, but your relationship remains strong. You two will be on the same wavelength. The time you spend together on big or small things will be simply magical. A stranger who doesn't know about your relationship status may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) A younger admirer is on the cards. An old flame or someone from your dating past might slide into your DMs for a casual hookup. It's better to pass on this one.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your quick wit will be your superpower. You know how to dodge drama, sidestep gossip and navigate office politics. You'll finally check all things off your to-do list. You may be suddenly called to tackle complex and sensitive issues or clean up someone else's mess. Higher-ups trust your judgement and crisis management ability.

(₿) Expect extra income either from a side gig or overtime. Rein in your online shopping and avoid high-risk investments. Watch out for fake news or disinformation - fact-check before you act. Be sure to read the fine print before putting your signature on any documents.

(♥) Couples have to bear more responsibilities together. They put more effort and time into bettering their family life. They may not agree on everything, but respect differences in opinion. You two might spend less time together, but your relationship's staying strong.

(⚤) You might spark a connection with someone from a different walk of life or who is raising kids solo. You may not be used to dating this type of person and you need to fine-tune your expectations. Keep an open mind and take your time to let things unfold naturally.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may face pressure due to tight deadlines and your struggle with assignments that require precision. You might feel frustrated when dealing with urgent tasks, especially while working remotely. Collaborating with certain colleagues might require extra patience. Double-check all documents and data before sending them out. Schedule regular micro-breaks to maintain productivity.

(₿) Your financial standing improves. Managing your cash should feel like second nature to you now. You may learn new skills for future income. Don't expect overnight results and stay committed to your goal.

(♥) Family drama might pop up. A family member from either side could inadvertently complicate matters and create misunderstandings. You and your partner may have different ideas about the best way to navigate this kind of situation.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone with job stability and wealth is on the cards, thanks to your cousin or older friend. If you're already seeing someone, they may ask if you want to go Facebook official.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Keep communication crystal clear since there's a chance for crossed wires with your teammates. Before you hit "send" or submit anything, give it a second look to ensure all the details are correct. Save your work regularly. A system malfunction or technical error may strike when you least expect it.

(₿) Extra cash may come your way, possibly from a side gig or overtime. Surprise bills, fees or fines might pop up. Be extra careful with people asking for loans or persuading you to make an "investment". There's a chance some people might try to take advantage of you.

(♥) Faithful couples can expect playful disagreements and friendly competitions. You two will continue to share a warm and supportive connection. You may need to lawyer up if you're in a love triangle.

(⚤) Your new crush might give you butterflies, but they could be a drama llama in disguise. They like to be the centre of attention. An old flame could come back into your life to seek some kind of revenge. Ask your besties to be your bodyguards if you have to meet them in person.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You're bringing your A-game to networking and collaborations. Your unique talents and innovative mindset make you stand out. You'll tackle challenges and high-pressure situations with speed and precision. Selling new ideas or projects will get a lot of traction. A job offer is on the cards, but the added responsibilities may not be worth the higher pay.

(₿) Your bank accounts are thriving. You get to enjoy life to the fullest while staying on track with your savings goals. You become more financially literate and explore more investment options. Perhaps, your true dream is to become a financial coach.

(♥) Expect deeper talks and next-level connections with your partner. Your relationship feels more secure and safe. Joint decisions about money or assets might happen. Cross-cultural couples discuss where they should settle. If your baby is due soon, friends and relatives are ready to shower them with gifts and well-wishes.

(⚤) No one makes your heart flutter ATM. You are in no hurry to be in a relationship either. You love your freedom and know how to find happiness on your own. You're happily a Sink (single income, no kids), for now.