Indulge in durians

Durians, the polarising fruit, are synonymous with Thai summer, and if you want to have them with style, then head over to Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit for their "Durian Decadent Afternoon Tea".

The hotel has partnered with Toby's Farm, a premium durian plantation from Chanthaburi, for the second consecutive year to offer the seasonal afternoon tea, available until May 31. In this 12-item afternoon tea (seven sweets and five savouries), eight of them contain Monthong durian.

Durian scone containing durian powder is complemented by bright pineapple jam. Durian cheese tart is filled with cream cheese and smooth Monthong for a sweet-savoury sensation. Durian chiffon cake stands out with its light texture, unique but subtle fragrant of durian and fresh coconut milk, with vanilla cream atop. Durian panna cotta offers a silky-smooth consistency and gentle Monthong aroma. Durian sticky rice takes a new look as an ice cream cone. Off the sweet selection, there are two non-durian creations. Orange mousse features the bright tang of mandarin oranges paired with white sweet chocolate. Lastly, Tamarind macaron pairs the fruit's distinctive sweet-sour notes with milk chocolate.

Durian cheese spring roll offers a delicious mixture of melted cheddar and durian inside a crisp golden wrap. Avocado salsa sandwich layers creamy avocado with tomatoes and shallots on rye bread. Lastly, Pomelo salad cracker combines the refreshing pomelo with shallots and toasted coconut atop a crisp base.

Durian is also on offer as a smoothie and a gelato. Monthong fruits are also available, with peeling service included. The afternoon tea is served at Sukhumvit Gallery on the fourth floor of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit.