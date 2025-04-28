A classic summer treat

Royal Osha is offering its fifth edition of khao chae to welcome the summer. Having been featured in an episode of The White Lotus: Season 3, the Thai restaurant is known for its sophisticated take on Thai cuisine with an opulent ambience to match.

With four decades of experience, executive chef Vichit Mukura taps into royal recipes to create a luxurious khao chae with eight side dishes. To welcome Thai summer, chef Vichit also introduces a few appetisers, namely sweet and salty ma ho with pink guava, ma muang nam pla wan with two mango variants served as cones and yum mayong chit, which features the seasonal sweet marian plum from Nakhon Nayok.

Royal Osha's take on khao chae features eight dishes to be enjoyed with flower-scented chilled water. Shrimp paste balls contain grilled snakehead and a melange of herbs inside grilled-on-banana-leaf kapi. Shallots stuffed with dried fish are lightly coated with flour and fried until golden. The dried fish stuffing is made of snakefish stir-fried and seasoned. Bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of pork and prawn are wrapped in a meticulously made net of duck egg and chicken egg. The stuffing is also enhanced with the trio of Thai herbs — coriander roots, garlic and chilli pepper.

The famous Chaiya salted egg is the main ingredient in Fried egg yolk due to its creaminess and subtle saltiness, resulting in red balls that are crisp on the outside and savoury and sticky on the inside. Royal Osha's take on Pork floss is going bolder on flavours, being enhanced with tamarind paste. Stir-fried sweet ray takes a lot of preparation. The dried ray is rehydrated until soft. It's then pounded until fluffier before being stir-fried and seasoned. Julienned radish is stir-fried with palm sugar and garlic on low heat until it becomes shiny, resulting in Sweet radish. Royal Osha adds one more condiment to the set namely Sweet mushroom, shredded mushroom deep-fried and coated in sesame seeds and sugar.

These dishes come with beautifully carved vegetables while the chilled water is scented with four flowers, including the traditional choice of jasmine. There may be a lot to digest when you're presented with the grand set, but you can scan a QR code to learn how to eat khao chae and which vegetables should be paired with which item.

The khao chae set is also available as a takeaway to be delivered in a beautiful pinto box until July 15. It can be ordered as a set for one or two.