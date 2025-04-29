Running may have similar benefits as antidepressants

DEAR DOCTORS: I started taking meds for depression. When I let my doctor know at my last visit, he told me about a study that says running also helps with depression symptoms. Do you know anything about that? Maybe if I try running, I can stop taking these meds.

DEAR READER: A body of research has established that a regular running programme can have a beneficial effect on the symptoms of depression. With that in mind, researchers in Amsterdam devised a study to shed light on whether the mental health benefits of running might be comparable to those of antidepressant medications. The findings of the study, which were published two years ago in the Journal Of Affective Disorders, suggest that the answer is a qualified yes.

A total of 141 women and men took part in the study. Each had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety disorder or both. One group of participants took two or three supervised runs per week, each lasting at least 45 minutes. They did not take any medications to address their symptoms. The other group was treated with antidepressant medications and did not participate in the running programme. At the end of the 16-week study, about 44% of each group reported measurable improvements of their symptoms. While this is promising, it is important to keep in mind that this was a single study, and also quite small. Repeated and more extensive research is needed to corroborate the results.

The running group also accrued a range of physical benefits. These included improvements to blood pressure, more healthful weight, a decrease in belly fat and improved heart health. The participants in the medication-only group, by contrast, lost a bit of ground in these same metrics.

Another striking difference between the two groups was adherence. Whereas 82% of the people in the medication group successfully followed their treatment plan, only 52% of the running group completed the required runs. Adherence to treatment is crucial to a good outcome in any kind of medical care.

This makes the ability to fully commit to a long-term running programme part of the calculus if someone is choosing between medication and running to manage depression. Considering the mental health benefits of regular physical activity, your impulse to add an exercise programme to your life is a good one. As with any new habit, it is important to begin gradually, and with reasonable goals. It's also a good idea, when adding a new physical activity, to check in with your doctor. They can let you know if it's medically safe and help you avoid injury or complications.

Your letter also mentions quitting antidepressants. It is important to understand that, due to the way these medications work in the body, they should never be stopped abruptly. This can lead to withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, dizziness, nausea, headache, disordered sleep and unpleasant physical sensations. A return of depressive symptoms is also possible. Anyone who wants to stop their mental health medications should do so gradually and with the help and oversight of a medical professional. Universal Features Syndicate