Indonesian artist Berbrain debuts in Bangkok

Art viewers are invited to look at failure in a new perspective during "Failure As Fuel: On Berbrain's Embrace Of The Uncertain", which is running at Tang Contemporary Art, until June 1.

This is the first solo exhibition in Bangkok by Bernandi Desanda aka Berbrain, an Indonesian artist with a passion for animals, monsters and all things uncanny. Working primarily with oil, pigment sticks, solid markers and spray on canvas, he constructs fragmented, open-ended narratives that privilege process over resolution.

In a culture where we're conditioned to view failure as a fall, a flaw and a deviation from the ideal, the artist does not treat failure as defeat but frames it as possibility. His practice begins with questions -- What does it mean to face fear head-on? What happens when we lean into uncertainty, rather than escape it?

His paintings carry the quiet, charged energy of risk -- not the dramatic kind that demands attention, but the everyday courage to continue without knowing the outcome.

The exhibition collapses the binary between failure and success. Rich with dreamlike symbols, dynamic gestures and bodies mid-metamorphosis, his visual language suggests that every failure carries the seed of a new direction, a new question and a new possibility. Instead, it becomes a space of rehearsal, invention, and play.

This art show isn't about overcoming failure. It's about staying with it long enough to understand what it reveals. His creative art encourages us not to avoid failure but move towards it. For him, what lies within conscious, wholehearted failure is a form of freedom that conventional success cannot provide.

Tang Contemporary Art is located at Room 201-206 of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24 and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.