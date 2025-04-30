Madana – 25 years on

Twenty-five years ago, composer and novelist Somtow Sucharitkul, living in the United States and never imagining a career in Thailand, was invited to compose an opera to help raise funds for the reconstruction of King Rama VI's Phayathai Palace.

He chose as his subject King Rama VI's drama Madanabadha, which had been dedicated to his great-aunt, Queen Indrasakdisachi. The play, inspired by the Shakespeare tragedies and comedies the poet-king so greatly admired, is a tale of a beautiful woman cursed by a jilted god to live on Earth as a rose, becoming human only in the light of the Full Moon.

"Madana falls for the human King Jayasena," Somtow explained, "whose wife is none too happy, and the result is a bittersweet, romantic fantasy… nothing could be more operatic."

Opera was a rarity in Thailand, and the singers were flown in from different parts of the world. The Bangkok Symphony, which hadn't done a fully staged grand opera, was called in to perform under the composer's baton. Peeramon, a Thai dancer who had worked with the Paris ballet, came on board to create a stunning divertissement.

Looking back 25 years, the time has come to present Madana again -- this time with a quarter-century of hindsight.

Madana back in 2001. photos courtesy of Opera Siam

This time, homegrown opera stars will take major roles. Nadlada Thamtanakom, who started in the chorus of Opera Siam and moved onto leading roles as a regular member of the Flanders Opera in Belgium, will play the winsome were-rose Madana. Up and coming mezzo-soprano Kridhima Siriwatanakamol, who recently shone in productions of Dido, Rigoletto and DasJati, is a double threat, playing both Arali the scheming handmaiden and the celestial Sudeva.

The opera is being presented by Opera Siam and the Department of Cultural Promotion with sponsorship from many individuals and corporations including the Thailand Foundation. A number of important anniversaries are being celebrated with this production: the centenary of King Rama VI's reign and the 50-year anniversary of Queen Indrasakdisachi; the 70th birthday of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn; the 40th year of the National Artist Awards; and the 25th year of Opera Siam.