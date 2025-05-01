Madana returns to the stage in Bangkok

This year, Somtow Sucharitkul will bring back Madana, the opera he composed 25 years ago, to the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on May 7 at 7.30pm.

Called "the operatic event of the year" by London's Opera Now magazine when the opera, inspired by King Rama VI's drama Madanabadha, played to the packed Thailand Cultural Centre back in 2001, the remake will feature homegrown opera stars in major roles.

Nadlada Thamtanakom, who started in the chorus of Opera Siam and moved onto leading roles as a regular member of the Flanders Opera in Belgium, will play the winsome were-rose Madana. Up and coming mezzo-soprano Kridhima Siriwatanakamol, who recently shone in productions of Dido, Rigoletto and DasJati, is a double threat, playing both Arali the scheming handmaiden and the celestial Sudeva.

Besides Thai principal Barbara Zion, the male leads in this production will feature Kenneth Tarver as King Jayasena, Damian Whiteley and Andrew Eisenmann. Conducting the production will be Trisdee na Patalung, with choreography by Unesco traditional dance expert Darren Royston.

The grand opera in three acts is being presented by Opera Siam and the Department of Cultural Promotion. A number of important anniversaries are being celebrated with this production -- the centenary of HM King Rama VI's reign and the 50th anniversary of HM Queen Indrasakdisachi; the 70th birthday of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn; the 40th year of the National Artist Awards; and the 25th year of Opera Siam.

Opera Siam is offering complimentary tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Just add Line @operasiam and give your name, phone, email and the number of tickets you would like. Alternatively, email to operasiam.pr@gmail.com. Tickets for superior seating in the VIP/gala area are available for those who make a donation to the production.