Night Library brings art to the people
PUBLISHED : 1 May 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

WRITER: Thana Boonlert

Gas Storm by Ong Asadawut. (Photo: Night Library)
Artists have launched a new collaborative project titled Night Library to inspire everyday life with exclusive art prints.

Night Library provides a platform for local talent to share their works and gain recognition at home and abroad. By making art more accessible, the project aims to bridge the gap between creators and the wider community.

A diverse array of artists, including A KID FROM YESTERDAY, 130.pdf, Kx2DK, and Ronnakorn & Jitta adopt giclée printing technique, which involves using inkjet technology, to create vibrant, museum-quality art prints.

Some examples of their work include Temporary, Forever by Natthaphat Lueangrungthip, an independent designer and creative strategist, who reflects on the status of the poster, questioning whether it is meaningful as it vacillates between functionality and decoration.

Gas Storm is a moment frozen in fire and fog. This powerful image captures the intensity of a protest engulfed in tear gas -- a haunting visual of resistance, chaos and courage. Urban Pulse is a split second of a stunning purple lightning strike cutting through the sky. Photographed by Ong Asadawut, a photojournalist for the online platform The MATTER, it speak volumes without saying a single word.

Temporary, Forever by Natthaphat Lueangrungthip. (Photo: Night Library)

Meanwhile, The Room Of Going Nowhere by Noweenilan is an empty space that simply exists waiting for an audience to fill it with something remarkable. Noweenilan is a graphic designer with a lifelong passion for art and design. Since childhood, she has explored creative possibilities, blending inspirations with experimentation of new ideas.

Prospect by Ratchanon Boongsrithong, an artist and type designer fascinated by drawing and typography, is a poem characterised by chaotic, almost aggressive scribbles, which are partially erased. These fragments suggest stories of labour, sacrifice and resilience, evoking a place where identity is shaped by the efforts of its people but remains intertwined with the shadow of a dominant force.

Visit night-library.com.

Prospect by Ratchanon Boongsrithong. photos courtesy of Night Library

