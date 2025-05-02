Your horoscope for May 2-8

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You'll find it easier to handle high-maintenance people. Your innovative ideas and problem-solving skills will really shine through. You finish several tasks ahead of their deadlines. Your supervisor may ask you to mentor a newcomer. You have a good standing with your colleagues and supervisors.

(₿) You'll be able to sort out money matters. Negotiations will be a breeze while things work out in your favour. An unexpected windfall or gift may come your way, along with a chance to learn new skills that could boost your future income. Managing your finances will feel less stressful and feel more like second nature.

(♥) You and your partner will have an opportunity to open up about feelings you've been keeping inside and resolve any lingering issues. This heart-to-heart could bring you two closer and help you understand each other in ways you never did before. Get ready for a low-key date night and sweet little moments that'll make your heart flutter.

(⚤) You may enjoy your single life but keep your eyes open as someone special might come into your life through a matchmaking relative or friend. The sparks could fly when you least expect it, and the connection might just feel effortlessly right. Should that be the case, don't overthink it and go with the flow.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You'll navigate your work with savviness and agility, easily adjusting to any sudden shifts or new responsibilities that come your way. You'll manage office relationships and expectations of others with finesse, creating wins all around. Pitching new ideas or projects will gain traction. Your content or campaign may go viral in ways you never expected.

(₿) You might have financial conflicts with people close to you, but there are ways to work things out. You can afford little luxuries without worries. Your long-time friend/connection may bring you a freelance opportunity but you'll have to quickly accept it or it'll go to someone else.

(♥) Playful disagreements and friendly competition with your partner are on the cards. They lead to a deeper understanding of each other. You two might have a reason to pop the Champagne. An exciting couple’s escapade to an exotic locale could be on the horizon.

(⚤) You're ready to close a chapter on your past relationship or end a going-nowhere situationship. New romantic prospects are popping up everywhere — from within your social circles to your inboxes. You're fully enjoying the single journey while exploring what (and who) truly clicks with you.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You'll complete your to-do list with ease. Your communication with the bigwigs will be smooth and your suggestions and proposals will receive approval. You're on the rise with strong support from your superiors. Get ready for more responsibilities and new challenges, plus chances to grow your network and boost earnings.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. You may be influenced by an influencer to make a big purchase. Don't buy things in order to keep up with the Joneses. Take a moment to reflect if your money is truly going where your heart is. Double-check everything whether you're buying or selling property; even the small details can make a big difference.

(♥) An opportunity for meaningful conversation with your partner presents itself and works wonders for your relationship. Use it to strengthen your connection and clear up any lingering concerns. Money and future plans are in focus — you two might start mapping out your financial future or bouncing around business ideas. Passion heats up in the boudoir.

(⚤) Cupid works his magic and sends love your way. Get ready for an unexpected chat with someone from abroad that could make your heart skip a beat. Even with cultural differences and language hiccups, a surprising and profound connection could blossom.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) People are drawn to you. Expect smooth collaborations and symbiosis work relationships. Your confidence and sharp mind are your winning combo, leading to outstanding outcomes. Your network is expanding quickly. Selling your ideas and convincing people will be a piece of cake. You may be offered a job right after the first interview.

(₿) Your effort to raise funds or find a new income stream starts to yield results. You can easily buy what you want while your savings grow. Any financial disputes will be resolved in your favour.

(♥) Expect some fun explorations with your partner. Stepping outside your comfort zone together will strengthen your relationship and reveal new sides of each other. You two treat each other the same whether at home or out in public. An unexpected gain or gift may come to you both.

(⚤) A vacation or a swipe could kick off a romantic adventure. If it's a holiday romance, remember that the magic might fade once you’re back home or to the daily grind. A good friend may introduce you to someone they think you like but you don't.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your team dynamics might turn toxic, slowing down your workflow. Stay positive though - these temporary setbacks are great opportunities to strengthen your communication skills and find smarter ways to get things done. Keep your valuable work data and confidential materials under tight security to prevent theft or breaches. If you're holding down a key role, someone is gunning for your job and may resort to dirty tactics for it.

(₿) A delayed payment or money you’ve been waiting for finally lands in your account. Stash some cash for a rainy day. Unexpected bills love to show up when you least expect them. Don't lend friends your money unless you don't mind not having them in your life later on.

(♥) A past secret or hidden financial issue of yours may come to light, stirring up tension in your relationship. You two are talking but don't truly hear each other. Stay calm, take a deep breath and navigate the ups and downs of your relationship with patience and kindness.

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone, just enjoy their company without expecting too much in return. You like them more than they do you. It might just be a one-sided attraction and they're nice to you like a decent person.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You have a way with words and your ideas will resonate with everyone. Your colleagues will have your back, providing the support you need to make significant progress on your projects. Together, you'll achieve great things. Your content, ads or campaign will go viral and earn you good press.

(₿) The next week is the best time to seek a new income stream. Financial talks will sail through, due to the support of an older man. A friendly uncle or big brother figure in your circle. Money comes into your wallet way more than it goes out.

(♥) Sharing your thoughts and feelings with your partner will be easier. You two can come to agreements when making decisions, especially about money. Combine your brains and you’ll find smarter ways to solve problems. Unmarried couples may bring up their plans to get married before their parents.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone wealthy through your cousin's recommendation is on the cards. They seem eager to get to know you. An ex or a ghost from your dating past might try to haunt you again. You're too good for them. Maybe their return is just proof you've exorcised them from your life for good.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your job and side gig bring you urgent tasks. Bosses and clients are counting on you because only you can live up to their standards. New projects bring extra cash. Schedule regular micro-breaks to maintain productivity and focus. The unemployed may be offered a casual position to keep busy while waiting for a better opportunity.

(₿) You have the upper hand when negotiating pay or rate. You might receive some valuable insider information or a heartfelt gift from a close friend or family member. Spending on experiences that spark joy or truly excite you might not only bring bliss but also open unexpected doors to financial opportunities.

(♥) Attending to personal responsibilities while keeping your partner happy is easier than you expect. You two might map out financial goals or toss around entrepreneurial ideas that could benefit both. Expect warmth and connection in your relationship. You two may adopt a healthier lifestyle.

(⚤) You meet no one who makes your heart flutter. You're in no rush to be in a relationship either. You're in love with your freedom and enjoy your activities or exploring new interests. You know how to be happy without being in a relationship. You're a happy Sink (single income, no kids) for now.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Sudden changes in meeting schedules and unexpected tight deadlines might mess with your work-life balance. Good thing you're firing on all cylinders. A coworker might be extra helpful. Keep office drama off your social media. You may be offered a new job but you'll have to relocate for it.

(₿) A little extra cash may be coming your way, perhaps from a side gig or some overtime. Be extra careful when putting your signature on any documents. Think twice before lending anyone money. Do your own research and due diligence before making a new investment. You can't blindly trust whatever experts say. Some people might not have the best intentions.

(♥) Couples have to adjust to something new in their relationship. Even though you two may have to be physically far away from one another, your emotional bond remains intact. You two enjoy quality communication and support each other. Exploring new places and making precious memories with your partner are on the cards.

(⚤) You get to know potential love interests IRL and online. Someone you're familiar with may confess their attraction. You don't know who to be in a relationship as each of them has their own appeal. Take some time to connect with yourself. Your inner voice will be your GPS to clarity.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Navigating work relationships and expectations will be easy for you. Your attention to detail and spot-on analysis make tackling complex and intricate tasks easy. You might power through your to-dos ahead of schedule. Higher-ups will welcome your ideas. You may be given more power or prestige but don't let it get big-headed about it. Your content, ad or campaign may go viral.

(₿) You treat yourself to small luxuries. You prioritise joyful experiences over savings and money worries won’t bring you down (for now). You may receive your share of inheritance but be prepared for some drama with your sibling(s) or cousin(s) that may ensue.

(♥) You and your partner will understand each other on a deeper level. A heart-to-heart may happen unexpectedly. Any relationship hiccups will get smoothened right out. You two may experience Insta-worthy moments and your sexy time will be sexier.

(⚤) Romantic prospects could pop up during a trip, on a dating app, or even in your DMs. Just remember — not everything's as smooth as the fairy tale or those rom-com moments. There might be some mixed signals or a plot twist or two along the way. Go with the flow and see where things lead.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) All the hard work and dedication you've been putting in will pay off big time. You finish your current project and get the recognition you deserve. You knock pitches and presentations out of the park while higher-ups are backing your ideas. An unexpected work trip might pop up, opening doors to some seriously cool opportunities. You'll do well in an upcoming test.

(₿) Expect to get some serious returns from your past efforts. Your money moves could boost your bank balance. You'll manage your money wisely while enjoying little luxuries and indulging in some self-spoiling. Unexpected fortune may fall into your hand but you should keep quiet about it.

(♥) Busy calendars make setting a date night difficult. You two may be reading the same situation differently. Ask each other to clarify or elaborate to make sure that you two truly understand each other. Even in a relationship, you have to do a lot of things on your own.

(⚤) You might spark a romantic connection with a single parent or someone from a different world. Seeing things through different lenses could take extra effort on your part. An old flame or someone from your dating past might slide into your DMs for a casual hookup but this may be a bad idea.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Get ready to level up your skills and explore a new approach to work. You soak up new knowledge and info like it's your favourite podcast. A group project seems poised for great success. Your boss and colleagues may shower you with praise. A cool collaboration or deal with someone far away could be coming your way.

(₿) Reap the harvest of your past investments or efforts. You'll find it easier to balance your budget and spending. You may pay off at least one of your debts. You know when to treat yourself to nice things but you always put money into your savings first before you spend.

(♥) A difficult situation makes you two closer. Your partner may be impressed with your words of wisdom. Difficulties make you two appreciate each other more. Your relationship might go to the next level. Unmarried couples can expect conversations about moving in together, getting engaged or planning a wedding.

(⚤) You're radiating main character energy. Should you decide to ask someone out, they're likely to say yes. A foreigner may slide into your DMs and seem eager to meet you in the flesh at your earliest convenience.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You become more productive, creative and assertive. You exceed your old records and know how to turn bad things into positive things. An unexpected opportunity to work abroad or open a business may present itself. Don't get cold feet or doubt yourself. You're more capable than you think.

(₿) Financial negotiations are likely to go in your favour or end in a win-win situation. A friend might treat you to dinner or pop by with a little gift. Be extra mindful of your spending on entertainment and leisure activities — the urge to splurge is real. Budget wisely and stick to your own words.

(♥) Couples can expect playful disagreements and friendly competition. They won't take offence to teasing words from each other. You two may visit a place recommended by an influencer and share romantic and Insta-worthy moments with your partner there. Someone unaware of your relationship status may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) Single life might feel stale and you're ready for a change. You're open to meeting someone new, but you might not connect with anyone special. Someone might be a bit too eager for something purely physical and you know your boundaries. The right connection will happen when it's meant to.