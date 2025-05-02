Guru's Weekly Buzz: May 2-8

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

STUFF

Shoes collab / Fendi x Red Wing

Fendi has collaborated with American footwear company Red Wing in celebration of its centenary this year, while Red Wing celebrates its 120th anniversary. The collab has created a boot for a woman with Fendi leathers and finishes with the structure and utility of the Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc, which was inspired by the original 1952 work boot. Meanwhile, Fendi has also reworked the iconic Baguette bag. Soft-grained Cuoio Romano leather, a Fendi signature since 1925, is reinvented to create a patchwork-like interpretation of the Baguette.

Flagship studio / V-Zug

V-Zug, the Swiss ultra-luxury home appliance brand, has launched its first flagship studio in Thailan. Located in Bubhajit Building, Sathorn, the Bangkok studio showcases V-Zug’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and culinary artistry. At the opening, chefs demonstrated the power and precision of V-Zug’s advanced appliances through fine dining menus crafted to highlight natural ingredients, sustainable sourcing, and precise temperature control, all hallmarks of the V-Zug philosophy.

EAT

Afternoon tea / The Authors’ Lounge / Until May 31

The Authors’ Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok presents an afternoon tea that captures the essence of the season while honouring the venue’s literary legacy. Enjoy a selection of 13 handcrafted sweet and savoury delicacies created by executive pastry chef Pablo Gicquel. Inspired by the colours and flavours of spring, the menu highlights include raspberry, lychee and rose sorbet, Brontë pistachio cake and a strawberry elderflower doughnut. Served in an elegant book stand, the presentation pays tribute to the literary heritage of The Authors’ Lounge, where stories and traditions come to life. The Spring Afternoon Tea is being served until May 31.

White lavender / Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit x L’Occitane En Provence / Until June 30

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit and L’Occitane en Provence are offering the essence of Provence with an exclusive White Lavender experience. Until June 30, immerse in the soothing embrace of this rare botanical treasure with spa treatments and a refined French afternoon tea. White Lavender is the latest innovation in Provence’s iconic lavender fields and is infused into L’Occitane’s premium body care products, which are used in the spa treatments. The limited-edition afternoon tea offers lavender and wildflower macarons to stuffed vine tomato Provençale, among other treats at Le Macaron. Each tea set comes with a complimentary L’Occitane White Lavender hand cream.

Afternoon tea / Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok

Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok celebrates the new Verdant Afternoon Tea — Summer Collection. The afternoon tea features Thai tea elderflower granita with plain scones and strawberry scones served with citrus curd, clotted cream and berry preserve. Savoury treats include tiger prawn cocktail, miso spiced crab sandwich, smoked salmon cube, mango and chicken shortbread, and a blueberry-foie gras tartelette. To satisfy the sweet tooth, there is berry sphere, lime financier, Millionaires’ tart and saffron mousse by pastry chef Simon Eberhardt. The tea will be served in eco-friendly containers made from husk bio-composite material and coconut fibre, hanging from a miniature Salapee tree surrounded by a mist from dry ice. The particular tree was chosen for its strength and organic, graceful shape. It is also considered auspicious with the belief that it brings longevity and luck. To support and engage with the local community, B100 from every afternoon tea set sold on Wednesdays goes to the Autistic Thai Foundation and Foundation for the Blind as part of The Melody of Giving Back programme.

Asparagus spears / Fireplace Grill and Bar / Until June 30

Asparagus takes centrestage throughout May and June in a special menu at Fireplace Grill and Bar at InterContinental Bangkok. The vegetable will be available in three and four-course meals that include stand-out starters such as Marinated mackerel with white asparagus, Burrata, caper leaves and tomatoes, and Tuna tartare served with raw asparagus salad, crispy egg yolk and a sauce of wild garlic leaves. Slow-cooked Australian Fremantle octopus with green asparagus, potatoes, sun dried tomatoes and a citrusy lemon butter sauce is also on offer as is Roasted Australian lamb with white asparagus dressed in a coffee reduction and orange and red wine jus.

Sparkling brunch / Uno Mas / May 4 and June 1

Rise above the city and savour the return of the Champagne Brunch at Uno Mas, Centara Grand at CentralWorld. On May 4 and June 1, the dining experience brings bold Mediterranean flavours, live culinary action and flowing bubbles to the 54th floor. Curated by new chef de cuisine Borja Terry Borrego, the Champagne brunch offers the rich culinary traditions of Spain in Bangkok. Each dish is complemented by free-flow Champagne Pommery Brut Royal N.V.

Set lunch / Bistrot De La Mer

Indulge in the flavours of French Mediterranean cuisine at Bistrot De La Mer at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. The “Special Set Lunch — New Menu Du Jour” by chef de cuisine Slawomir Kowalik, offers a two-course or three-course lunch, with dishes like Pork pâté, Mediterranean hake fillet, Australian Wagyu beef entrecôte or Kurobuta pork belly.

Local mix / Bar Sathorn / Until June 30

Bar Sathorn at The House on Sathorn, continues its signature cocktail series with the latest edition, "Local Mix — Rooftop Garden Edition". The edition turns the spotlight on ingredients harvested freshly from W Bangkok’s rooftop garden. The "Rooftop Garden Edition" features three signature cocktails: Sathorn Garden, which has Codigo 1530 blanco tequila, minty coconut cream, fresh cucumber juice, lime juice, clarified with milk punch; Sathorntini with Beefeater 24 gin, dry vermouth, clarified green apple, and rosemary; and Sathorn Breeze with Bumbu rum, coconut, Midori, Thai melon and Thai basil.

Luxe lunch / Ventisi

Turn your lunch into a moment at Centara Grand at CentralWorld's Ventisi. Enjoy Thai and Italian favourites, as well as global comfort food. Other highlights include seafood on ice, freshly prepared sushi and sashimi, a variety of appetisers, crisp salads, charcuterie and cheese and a wide selection of Thai and Western desserts.

JOIN

Watch auction / Phillips / May 10-11

Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo will join the Geneva Watch Auction: XXI, set to take place on May 10-11. The sale will showcase an extraordinary selection of nearly 200 rare and collectible timepieces, spanning both vintage and contemporary horology. Among the highlights is the only known Patek Philippe Ref. 3448 in pink gold and a newly-discovered Rolex Daytona Ref. 6264 “Paul Newman Lemon” in yellow gold. The sale will also present an Universal Genève Polerouter in white gold with a handmade bracelet, auctioned for charity, as well as a prototype of the world’s thinnest watch, the Konstantin Chaykin ThinKing. Further highlights include an F.P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain featuring a rare ruby heart dial and a unique Vacheron Constantin minute repeater in platinum reference 6448. In addition, 11 of the most revered independent watchmakers and brands have donated timepieces to benefit the Philippe and Elisabeth Dufour Foundation, a charitable initiative dedicated to addressing pressing humanitarian challenges in Switzerland and around the world. The watches will be offered as part of the sale.

Solo exhibition / Sac Gallery / Until June 28

Sac Gallery has unveiled "Firmament In Flux", a solo exhibition by Korean artist Gi-ok Jeon, who brings her masterful integration of eastern artistic traditions to Bangkok. Building upon the success of her 2022 exhibition "Apollo And Daphne", the fourth solo presentation at Sac Gallery cements her significant presence in Thailand's contemporary art scene. Jeon has served as guest lecturer at Chulalongkorn, Chiang Mai and Suan Sunandha Rajabhat universities. The exhibition showcases Jeon’s remarkable versatility through a diverse array of artistic expressions. Large-scale contemporary ink paintings featuring varying densities and free-flowing brushstrokes on paper canvases express waves and currents, embodying the dynamic fluidity of Qi. Complementing these works are striking calligraphy pieces that balance spontaneity and intention in traditional Eastern art, their deliberate strokes capturing the essence of energy in motion."Firmament In Flux" will be on view until June 28.

Meals for Myanmar / Bangkok Foodies / Until July

Bangkok Foodies has launched the "Meals For Myanmar", an auction campaign to help rebuild lives after the devastating earthquake that recently struck Myanmar. Top Bangkok restaurants, producers, teachers and creatives across Thailand have donated tasting menus for two with beverage pairings, private chef encounters, off-menu surprises, artisanal baskets, winery tours for the cause. Proceeds from the campaign will do to Sonne, an NGO focused on education, health and infrastructure in Myanmar. The Meals For Myanmar runs through July with vouchers dropped progressively via the Bangkok Foodies Facebook group.

Second anniversary / Gaston / May 9

Gaston, the bistro and bar inside Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, is turning two and in celebration is hosting an electrifying party on May 9. Gaston welcomes Hype, a six-piece band making their Bangkok debut. With a genre-blending mix of soul, rock, pop and dance hits, Hype delivers pure stage energy and electric chemistry. Also hitting the anniversary stage is Thailand’s chart-topper Two Popetorn, bringing his signature sound and smooth vocals. The celebration kicks off with cocktails, beats and bold looks under a red and gold dress code. Guests can enjoy a curated menu of signature drinks, French-inspired bites and an unforgettable Gaston-style toast, all set against a backdrop of performances throughout the night.

Food event / Slowcombo / May 7-27

In celebration of the second anniversary of Slowcombo, the "Bonding Bites" event will feature a variety of food and dessert vendors gathered in the Foodroom area. The event will take place throughout the month, with different vendors rotating weekly. Additionally, there will be live music from DJs and various bands, providing an enjoyable atmosphere for everyone to share in the delights of food, sweets and music throughout May.

Beach dinners / Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort / May 3-4 and May 10-11

The Devasom Sol Festival at Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort will offer two dining events. The first will showcase Nothing Sacred lead by Alex Jarvis, and Nicole Scott, who will partner with No Bar Wine Bar for a beachfront dining experience on May 3-4. On May 10-11, Dylan Eitharong from Haawm Bangkok will bring his supper club specialties for an evening of Thai cuisine.

Pop-up restaurant / Jun's x Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / May 14-19

Experience fun, inventive cooking without borders by chef Kelvin Cheung as Jun’s, which is in Dubai, launches its first-ever pop-up in Bangkok at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. Chef Cheung’s fun dining concept pairs the finest local and global ingredients to showcase his personal culinary adventures. Drawing inspiration from his Chinese and Asian heritage, North American background and global peregrinations, chef Cheung creates playful presentations and vivid flavours that elevate fusion cuisine to another level. Jun’s will present a modern eight-course fine dining experience, bringing a taste of Dubai to Bangkok. From May 14-19 at Niche, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Cinco de mayo / Bar.Yard / Until May 5

Until May 5, Bar.Yard at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is turning up the heat with a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Indulge in an all-you-can-eat Mexican grill with two live stations: The Kamado and Trompo Station offers applewood-smoked pork ribs with BBQ sauce, pork belly tacos, tacos al pastor with charred grilled pineapple and assorted salsas, Mexican rice, beans and tortillas. The Parrilla Station offers Charcoal rotisserie roasted chicken, Grilled romaine, Courgette, aubergine and tomato skewers over charcoal and slow-cooked octopus. On May 5, there will be a "Margarita Shake-Off Challenge", where five female bartenders from Bangkok’s hottest bars take over Bar.Yard: Nyx from 2463 Speakeasy, Donut from Bar Scofflaws, Fern from Blanc Bkk, Kwang from Gir and Gift from Yào Rooftop Bar. Each bartender will serve their own twist on the classic margarita.

The art of two / Duet by David Toutain / May 14-16

Chefs David Toutain and Valentin Fouache present an eight-course experience that explores the duality of nature and gastronomy at "The Art Of Two" dinner. Available only for three dinner services from May 14-16 at Duet by David Toutain at The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok, the menu showcases personal signatures from each chef, alongside co-creations that evoke a dialogue between memory and imagination, nature and craft, technique and emotion.

Salmon fest / Ikea Thailand / Until May 31

Ikea Thailand will hold the "Salmon Festival" until May 31, offering five special dishes with Norwegian salmon. Flavours include Thai-inspired spicy options and classic Scandinavian-style favourites like Soy marinated salmon, Spicy salmon with rice, Pineapple sweet chilli salmon with rice, Salmon steak with stir-fried vegetable rice and Grilled salmon steak with mixed vegetables. Shop for salmon fillets, smoked salmon and cured salmon at special prices at the Swedish Food Market at Ikea Bangna, Ikea Bang Yai and Ikea Sukhumvit. The Pineapple sweet chili salmon with rice and Salmon steak with stir-fried vegetable rice will be available to savour starting from May 7.

Detoxification programme / Amanpuri

In 2024, Aman welcomed tennis legend Novak Djokovic as its first global wellness advisor. Djokovic brings his unrivalled athleticism and dedication to wellbeing to Aman’s global sanctuaries with "Longevity Pathways" — a series of visionary wellness programmes. The holistic retreats are designed to enhance the Aman Wellness experience. The first of these, the "Detoxification Programme", curated by Djokovic, is available year-round at seven Aman destinations worldwide, including Amanpuri. Taking place over three days, each iteration draws inspiration from its setting.

Turnt Thursday / The Mesh Bar

There's no need to wait for Fridays to have fun. Check out Mesh Bar's “Diva After Dark” on Thursdays nights to enjoy live music performances. To complement the entertainment, the bar at Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok also offers various promotions, ranging from buy-one-get-one on selected drinks to a complimentary bottle of bubbly when dining in a group of four.

STAY

Family first / Meliá Chiang Mai

Meliá Chiang Mai has launched a “Family First” holiday replete with fun at a children’s water playground, spa treatments for all ages, a raft of engaging activities at a vast kids’ and teen’s club and more. The package offers stays in a double 54m² Family Room with a sofa bed, separate sitting area, puzzles and board games, an a children’s tent and toys. The Yhi spa offers treatments for women, men and children such as a “Kids Therapy” massage. Kidsdom offers Thai boxing, umbrella painting, plaster model painting, arts and craft with recycled materials and origami. Sightseeing options include “Elephant PooPoo Paper Park” that involves an “interpretive walking tour” through lush gardens and eight different pavilions to demonstrate the sustainable practice of making tree-free paper products from elephant poop fibers, from poo collection to rinsing and final product assembly. Visit the website.

Beach summer / Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa / Until May 4

The Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is offering special rates for bookings until May 4 with stay period until June 8. The resort features 322 rooms and suites, five swimming pools, a Tree House and Kids Club, and two restaurants and a bakery. Quan Spa recently opened the Serenity Suite, designed for couples. Visit the website.