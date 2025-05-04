Droopy druggie loses sex drive; pole rage; hubby's vengeance

Poor performer shown the door

A despondent Chaiyaphum man says his family life has fallen apart after his two wives left him thanks to drug-related erectile dysfunction problems.

Surachai, or Rin, is visiting the police.

Surachai, or Rin (surname withheld), 48, originally from Kaeng Khro district, walked into Muang police station in Udon Thani after travelling to the province, asking to be put in jail.

Bemoaning the state of his family life, he said he'd popped two methamphetamine pills that morning in the hope police would arrest him.

He was brought in by a volunteer from a local rescue foundation, who said Rin turned up at their door asking for a lift to the station. After deciding he was not hallucinating, the foundation agreed.

Deputy superintendent (investigations), Pol Lt Col Saharat Termtorwatanakul, said Rin, who makes a living collecting scrap and selling ant eggs, voluntarily approached police. "He said he did not want to pursue life 'outside' any more as his family had fallen apart."

He had intended to save money for the future but couldn't, as he spent it all on drugs, taking 4-5 pills a day at 40 baht each. Worse, his wives kept leaving him.

Rin said he had married twice, and both relationships ended badly. His first wife, named Kahlong, lived in Sakon Nakhon province and was a widow with three children.

They were together for 28 years before separating. When their kids had grown up, she found a new partner and left him. He now felt deceived into raising them.

Later he married his second wife, nicknamed Bug, who like him came from Kaeng Khro district in Chaiyaphum.

They were together for three years without having any children, but this relationship, too, failed when she found a new man.

He attributed their separation to his inability to perform sexually, which frustrated his wives, leading them to seek new partners.

Confusingly, Rin said his drug habit was no big deal, as he'd been doing it so long, while also admitting it had probably robbed him of his sexual drive.

"Using meth is not a big deal; I've been doing it for over 10 years. But what hurts is that my wife says I can't perform.

"I admit it's true; I might not be able to because I've been using meth for so long," he said.

His ex-wife and her new husband often mocked him about his sexual issues. Before travelling to Udon Thani four days before, locals had chased him away with a knife, he added, without elaborating.

Pithaya Chahphukham, a volunteer from the Udon Thani Dharma Promotion Foundation, said Rin walked in asking for a ride. "After assessing him, he seemed normal, so I helped him get to the station."

A urine test showed Rin was positive for meth. But police told him they could not send him to jail as he wished, as these days they'd rather divert drug users to rehab. As for his sexual problems, they advised him to see a doctor.

Angry driver stabbed in fight

A woman in Pattaya says she is bewildered by an attack outside her home which left her husband with serious knife wounds.

The attack scene which no one saw coming.

Police were called to a Na Klua sub-district home, part of a single-storey row of five connected rooms, to find Phuwadon (no surname given), 35, an employee at a local hotel, stabbed in the left side of his abdomen and hip.

He had fought with a neighbour, Thanom (no surname given), 50, a security guard, who lives in an adjacent room and was waiting to surrender.

Urai, 52, Thanom's wife, said she and her husband were inside their place when they heard a crashing sound outside.

Her husband raced outside to find his neighbour, Phuwadon, had crashed his car into a pole holding up the roof.

He asked if Phuwadon was hurt, but the driver started yelling and challenged him: "Why? What? If you want it, come and get it".

Phuwadon, she said, punched her husband and they started fighting. At one point she heard her husband say, "So you have a knife too, do you?"

She told reporters she does not know where the knife came from, but insists her husband went outside unarmed and did not mean to attack Phuwadon.

"We moved there just a month ago and have never had trouble with them," she said.

Phuwadon's wife, Nam Fon, 48, said she wasn't at home at the time of the attack but sent someone to check on her husband after calling and failing to get a response.

When she got back she saw police cars lining the street and her husband injured with his intestines hanging out.

She and her husband did not know Thanom and his wife, and had no prior dealings with them. When she saw Thanom at the scene, she asked him why he stabbed her husband, but he did not reply, she said.

Bang Lamung police charged Thanom with assault. The victim has been patched up after doctors operated on his wounds.

'Kik' flees in nick of time

A Chaiyaphum woman was shot dead after her farmer husband caught her having sex with another villager, news reports said.

Suki turns himself in to the police.

Khon Sawan police nabbed Suki (surname withheld), 57, for killing his wife Chalong, aged about 53, with a shotgun he kept in the bedroom.

The man she was sleeping with, "A" 62, a retired civil servant from a cooperative, managed to flee.

Suki, who was waiting with his gun to surrender when police arrived, said he would have shot him too, given the chance.

Coming home exhausted from a hard day in the fields, as news reports put it sympathetically, he said he heard strange noises coming from inside.

News reports say he broke in to find his "beloved wife" in bed with A.

He found the sight too much to bear, so grabbed his hunting rifle and shot his wife in the side.

The shot pierced her heart, killing her. She was lying dead in a pool of blood in front of the bathroom when police found her.

Suki said he intended to shoot her lover too, but A was too fast for him and ran from the house.

Deputy investigator Pol Lt Col Chaiwat Tunchaipoom said police charged him with premeditated murder.