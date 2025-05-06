Summer vibes come to Pattaya Beach

Everyone is invited to have fun during the "Colors Of The East: EEC Tropical Paradise" festival, which will bring back the charm of the tropical summer along Pattaya Beach Road, Chon Buri, daily from 3pm to midnight from Thursday to Sunday.

Organised by the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the celebration unites the best of travel, culture, music, food and local communities on the same ground.

The festival will have three special zones. The Tropical Market will feature more than 100 booths offering local delicacies, premium Otop products, fresh seafood, and iconic specialties from the three EEC provinces -- Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

Besides exciting giveaways and promotions, there will be "Tropical Lucky Egg" campaign where shoppers will have a chance to win exciting prizes. Also, every purchase of 1,000 baht will earn you a chance to win a souvenir and other prizes.

The Sea Breeze Stage will present fun activities by the beach amidst live music, as well as hands-on demonstrations of traditional crafts, local lifestyles and the timeless wisdom of the EEC communities.

Taking turn to perform a mini concert at the Paradise Stage daily from 8pm to 11pm will be favourite artists. The line-up includes Newery and Musketeers on Thursday, Uncle Ben and Renisra on Friday, Tao Pusilp and Kratai Pannipa on Saturday, and Marc Tatchapon and Lek Ratchamet on Sunday.