Si Racha unveils new Shinto shrine

Interested visitors, Thai and Japanese, are invited to worship at the Shinto Shrine Si Racha at the Semi-Outdoor zone, 1st floor of Central Si Racha in Chon Buri.

The recently-unveiled shrine serves as a spiritual anchor for Japanese people living in Si Racha, home to one of the largest Japanese communities in Thailand.

Built in accordance with the core principles of the Shinto religion, the shrine represents the spiritual home of guardian deities that protect the district. It's also regarded as a new cultural new tourism landmark for the province.

The shrine houses two sacred deities -- Amaterasu Omikami, the supreme sun goddess symbolising light, kindness, truth and harmony; and Ukanomitama no Kami, the goddess of prosperity and abundance. Visitors can come to seek blessings for good fortune, health, education and career success -- all without having to travel to Japan.

This sacred shrine was made to provide a space of reverence and inner peace. Upon entering the shrine, visitors will pass through the Torii gate, which symbolises the transition into a sacred space that bridges the human world and the realm of the gods.

Within the peaceful atmosphere of the Heiden, visitors can offer their respects, while the inner sanctuary or Honden enshrines the Goshintai, the sacred object believed to house the spirit of the deity. The shrine is not only a place of worship but also a cultural beacon, reflecting the beauty of Japanese tradition within the modern setting of the shopping mall.

The new Shinto shrine marks the second Japanese cultural landmark in the district, reflecting the deep-rooted spiritual ties and enduring friendship between the two nations.