A powerful blend

The Slate Phuket announces a one-of-a-kind fusion of creativity and bold luxury with "The Artisan Edit label", a collection of fashion and home décor which draws inspiration from the resort’s avant-garde design.

Blending the creative genius of British designer Frederick Morrison, whose "This Is Fred" collections have been shown at Paris and Berlin Fashion Weeks, with the bold brushstrokes of international visual artist Trey Hurst, the collection articulates places and memory, architecture and nature.

It perfectly fuses Morrison’s renowned sense of style and innovation with Hurst's bold and architectural brushwork in a range of bespoke streetwear and artisanal décor pieces, including pillows, table wear and sculptural furniture pieces.

The resort has previously partnered with Morrison for the "Slate x Fred Collection", which is still available for sale. Based on architect Bill Bensley's aesthetic vision of monochrome accents and the convergence of hard and soft silhouettes, each hand-stitched item features black and white stripes that appear almost magically when the cloth is in movement.

The unisex collection comprises trousers, tops, ponchos, jackets and more. Morrison designed the uniforms for Coolies Club, one of Old Phuket Town’s coolest bars and restaurants, also designed by Bensley.

Born in Louisiana and based in Bangkok, Hurst’s abstract work is an exercise in pattern and form building, using simple and repetitive brush strokes. He draws inspiration from patterns in the built environment and the ways in which man-made structures interact with nature. Hurst has collaborated with the resort on multiple occasions. Most recently, he moved his brushwork from the canvas to the body, painting two models in motion on the lawns of The Slate.

Each piece in the collection tells its own story through textiles, patterns and form. The Slate’s Stockroom will exclusively sell the capsule collection of gender-fluid urban streetwear and homewares.

