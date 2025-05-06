Dragon Boat Festival flavour

In Asia, festivals revolve around the special foods that are traditionally enjoyed during the occasion.

With the annual Dragon Boat Festival being celebrated on May 31, the one thing on people’s minds are zongzi or sticky rice dumplings. Guru By Bangkok Post offers a list of places where you can satiate your cravings for this goodness-filled triangle.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

A selection of handcrafted jiaxing zongzi are presented in a special edition gift box, available until May 30 at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant. Originating in the historic city of Jiaxing, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, jiaxing zongzi are traditionally made with glutinous rice parcels filled with various ingredients.

Chef Oscar Pun has chosen two flavours: The Premium Meat version is filled with abalone, dried scallop, salted egg yolk, Chinese sausage, pork ribs, dried shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, soybeans, chestnut and lotus seed. The Sweet version offers taro paste, ginkgo nuts, Chinese jujube, chestnuts, lotus seeds, red beans and soybeans.

The gift box is inspired by the elegance of bamboo, blending warm, calming green tones reminiscent of the leaves kissed by steam, with subtle patterns to reflect thoughtful craftsmanship. The overlapping lines evoke the delicate folding of bamboo leaves, layer upon layer.

Takeaway orders must be placed one day in advance and picked up during the restaurant’s operating hours. Available until May 30.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Celebrate the bond of family with traditional rice dumplings at Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant.

Shang Palace introduces four flavours. The Signature XO abalone rice dumpling, Steamed sticky rice with crab meat, Traditional rice dumpling filled with pork and salted egg, and a Sweet rice dumpling.

Available until June 8, with at least five days advance notice for orders of more than 20 boxes.

InterContinental Bangkok

Summer Palace at the InterContinental Bangkok is offering sweet and savoury zongzi, crafted by Hong Kong native and executive Chinese chef Shui Wing Yau.

Indulge in a savoury zongzi of Iberico ham, pork belly, dried Hong Kong shrimp and shiitake mushroom, while the sweet version contains tangerine peel, red bean, dried longan and black sticky rice.

Zongzi dumplings are available at Summer Palace from May 22 to June 8.