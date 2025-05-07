Bangkok's KAWS moment

KAWS's signature character Companion, an 18m iconic sculpture, is now located at Sanam Luang -- historically known as Thung Phra Meru (Royal Cremation Ground) -- which holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in Thailand.

Created by renowned artist Brian Donnelly, Companion sits on the Earth, gently holding the Moon while a smaller figure rests in its lap. The artwork symbolises the passing of knowledge and values across generations, highlighting the enduring connection between past, present and future.

Located next to the Grand Palace, this setting bridges Thailand's regal traditions with contemporary creativity. Within this landscape, "KAWS: Holiday Thailand" will run at Sanam Luang until May 25 and offer more than other art installations. It is an invitation to slow down, become immersed in the surroundings and experience a moment of reflection and togetherness.

"KAWS: Holiday Thailand" is a collaborative project between AllRightsReserved and Central Embassy, with generous support from many local organisations including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. In addition to the massive sculpture, there will be an exclusive "KAWS: Holiday Thailand" limited collection as well.

Portia So, director of AllRightsReserved, explained that the idea of "KAWS: Holiday" came after SK Lam, the founder of AllRightsReserved, worked with Brian on many projects.

Portia So, director of AllRightsReserved.

"One day, SK Lam and Brian discussed how they should work on a project together, and Brian wanted to have his artwork placed in a certain iconic location and left to chill there," said So.

"The artwork does not want to think of anything. It just wants to have a holiday. That's how Brian felt. Then, they just threw out ideas and made it happen. 'KAWS: Holiday' was launched in 2018 and has been placed in many countries and cities such as Shanghai, Japan, Switzerland and even outer space."

"KAWS: Holiday" has captured global public attention due to its massive size. However, So said that size does not matter.

"We never limit the size. Size is not important. Place matters. The main elements are the iconic places that represent each country," said So.

Barom Bhicharnchitr, managing director of Central Embassy.

Before "KAWS: Holiday", Central Embassy had collaborated with AllRightsReserved on many projects. They first worked together in 2016 on KAWS BFF, an 8m sculpture at Central Embassy. People were excited and waited to view the sculpture at 5am on the first day.

Barom Bhicharnchitr, managing director of Central Embassy, revealed that KAWS BFF was memorable since it was the first international art event that Central Embassy held.

Besides KAWS BFF, Barom explained that he wanted to be a part of the "KAWS: Holiday" project because he is a big fan of Donnelly.

"Brian brought me to the art world with his earlier works where he painted over people's faces on posters at bus stations, giving them his signature KAWS style face. I thought that was incredible. It was really an amazing display for people to be engaged in his art. From that day on, I have always been following his work," explained Barom.

Chadchart Sittipunt, governor of Bangkok.

"As I have always been a fan of Brian, it is important for me to be a part of the project to help KAWS in Thailand. Additionally, it has been almost 10 years since the KAWS BFF project. Both Central Embassy and AllRightsReserved thought that it was the right time to do it this year.

"'KAWS: Holiday' is such an inspiring project not only for Central Embassy, but I think it is also a great project for the whole of Thailand. As Chadchart Sittipunt, governor of Bangkok said, 'KAWS Holiday' will have a positive impact for Thailand on so many levels, not only for tourism, but also for people from different walks in life."

In addition to "KAWS: Holiday" and KAWS BFF, Central Embassy also collaborated with AllRightsReserved to organise the "1600 Pandas + World Tour" in Thailand. These projects have attracted a large number of people to public art.

Barom commented that public art is amazing. It is an art piece set in a location where it can be more casual and accessible. So added that it is art that is not confined to a museum and art that is touchable that people can connect to.

"Actually, the concept of connecting people to art is important. Public art plays a big role in the art world because it is able to communicate with people," said Barom.

When asked how they define art, Barom replied that art can be anything. He said if we look at art in the world around us, we can see that it can come in any form. So said art brings people together, that our daily life is art as well.

Nithee Seeprae of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

"When you enjoy something, you experience different forms of art. You are a part of everything that you experience."

In today's digital age, social media plays a significant role in publicising art events. However, as "KAWS: Holiday" is a sculpture, Barom believes that it will gain attention by itself.

"'KAWS: Holiday' is something very organic. It can go viral by itself with little support from us. The project will give viewers a unique experience. We are confident in the project. Previous exhibitions of 'KAWS: Holiday' in other cities have gone viral. Hopefully, 'KAWS: Holiday' will bring people together through our collaborations, whether through brands, products or community, so we can help promote this whole campaign in Thailand," he said.

Since "KAWS: Holiday" is an iconic artwork which can attract people from all over the world, Chadchart and Nithee Seeprae, deputy governor for marketing communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, believe that "KAWS: Holiday" will have a positive impact for Thailand.

KAWS: Holiday Outer Space.

"This project is in line with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign, which focuses on sustainable tourism. TAT's goal is to provide valuable and memorable experiences to tourists. This exhibition does not only reinforce Thailand's potential as a world-class destination, but also reflects the charm of Thailand as a place that features international art," said Nithee.

Chadchart added: "We believe that a good city is not about buildings, but about public and art spaces for everyone. I believe 'KAWS: Holiday' will benefit Thailand in several aspects, especially in terms of the economy because people who are fans of KAWS will flock here. This will stimulate the economy, not just hotels, but also standalone vendors and businesses at the grassroots level. The heart of art is creativity. It is important to help spark creativity in the city. I hope everyone will benefit from this event. Let's make 'KAWS: Holiday' your holiday."