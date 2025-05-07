Submissions open for What The Doc! contest

What The Doc! is accepting documentary film submissions from around the world until June 6 to compete in its inaugural festival in August in Bangkok.

The International Documentary Film Festival Thailand is a collaboration between THACCA, the Department of Cultural Promotion, the Ministry of Culture of Thailand, the Chamnong Rangsikun Foundation, White Light Studio and Documentary Club. This partnership seeks to explore the diverse landscape of documentary filmmaking.

Winners will receive a grand prize of 200,000 baht and a jury prize of 180,000 baht for their short and feature films. The best woman director and green documentary filmmaker will each win special awards of 100,000 baht.

The contest is open to individuals from around the world, with no restrictions on content, format or length. Only completed films will be accepted and must have been finished after January 2024. They must not have been screened in Thailand, in theatres, television, online platforms or at other film events. All films must have English subtitles.

Selected films will be officially announced on the festival's website. The festival will invite the director of the winning project (only one person in case of multiple directors) to attend the festival, with the organiser providing airfare and accommodation. Thai directors residing in other provinces will also receive support. Selected directors must participate in at least one post-screening discussion.