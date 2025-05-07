The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi hosts temple fair festival

Everyone is invited to have fun in a retro style during "The Mall Lifestore Wat The Fest", which is running at M Grand Hall, ground floor of The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, Lat Phrao Road, until May 14.

Held for the first time to create moments of joy for families, the festival is a chance to step back in time and relive the nostalgic charm of a traditional Thai temple fair, from hard-to-find traditional delicacies to classic carnival rides.

Visitors of all ages can immerse in the atmosphere of yesteryear while learning about the joy of Thai festivities through themed photo spots, vintage toy stalls and a variety of rare and authentic Thai street food and desserts.

One of the main attractions is the classic Ferris Wheel, a symbol of the temple fair, which stands over 9m tall and offers sweeping views of the indoor celebration. Accompanying this centrepiece are a variety of old-fashioned fairground games like cork gun shooting, balloon darts and can toss.

Ready to please your palate are more than 220 vendors serving favourite dishes found at temple fairs including Thai desserts from Sam Chuk Market in Suphan Buri, Thai-style coffee and traditional snacks like crispy rice crackers from Korat, khanom tungtaek and khanom pong neng. Also expect to try vintage sodas from the 90s.

Fun workshops such as fish scooping, shrimp fishing, candle gel making and colouring are also available.

Every 500 baht spent within the shopping mall entitles you to enjoy the Ferris Wheel. M Card members who spend at least 100 baht at the M Card x Gourmet Market booth will receive a 50 baht game coupon.