Money Expo returns to Muang Thong Thani

The Money Expo returns with myriad products and services for wealth seekers at Impact Challenger Hall 2-3, Muang Thong Thani, daily from 10am to 8pm from May 15-18.

Hailed as the largest and most comprehensive financial and investment exhibition of the year, the 25th edition of the expo is organised under the concept of "Resilient Wealth" in response to global economic changes.

Visitors will have access to a wide array of exclusive promotions and campaigns offered by leading banks, financial institutions, securities firms, asset management companies and insurance providers as well as agencies from government and private sectors. The expo is divided into seven zones to cover all dimensions of finance and investment. The "Money Market" zone will bring a full range of financial services including home loans, personal loans, auto and motorcycle loans, SMEs loans, credit cards, cash cards, government bonds, savings bonds, startup loans, working capital financing and import-export financing.

The "Capital Market" zone will bring a complete range of investment services across various asset classes including stocks, mutual funds and gold, while the "Life, Health, and General Insurance" zone offers both protection-focused and savings/investment-linked insurance solutions to suit various needs and lifestyles.

At the "Automotive & Real Estate" zone, new vehicles from leading car brands and residential properties including houses, condo and other real-estate options will have special prices.

The "Franchise & SMEs" zone is dedicated to those wishing to start their own business and looking for franchise opportunities. Visitors can also enjoy special deals on premium-quality SME products.

This is also an opportunity to indulge in select dishes and beverages from renowned restaurants at the "Food & Beverage" zone, while the "Health & Wellness Expo" zone will feature products and services covering preventive healthcare, personal healthcare businesses, beauty and anti-ageing solutions.