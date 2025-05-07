A taste of Potong at Shake Shack

Shake Shack has collaborated with Pichaya "Chef Pam" Soontornyanakij, World’s Best Female Chef 2025 and Michelin-starred Potong's chef patron, to introduce a limited-time menu consisting of four new items until July 6 at all branches in Bangkok and via the application Grab.

The American restaurant chain continues its collaboration series with noted chefs in different countries. For Bangkok, chef Pam has been chosen timely, given that she recently won the aforementioned prestigious title from The World's 50 Best Restaurants and is the first Asian to do so. Chef Pam is also the first Thai chef to collaborate with Shake Shack.

Burger buffs, your appetite (and curiosity) should be piqued by the four new items with Thai twists.

First, Jaew BBQ pork burger features the world debut of Shake Shack’s all-natural applewood-smoked pork patty, slathered in Chef Pam’s jaew BBQ sauce and topped with cheese, fresh shallots, culantro and moo krajok (pork crackling), all being sandwiched between a potato bun. The touch of jaew comes through with sourness from tamarind.

A nod to the beloved Thai-Chinese stir-fried black pepper dishes is Black pepper burger. A juicy Angus beef patty smothered in Chef Pam’s savoury black pepper sauce is paired with double cheese slices, fresh onion and crispy shallots. The black pepper sauce is somewhat thick like you’d find it in a traditional stir-fry.

Seafood mayo fries are a very savoury snack. Shake Shack's signature Crinkle cut fries are topped with bold and tangy seafood mayo, pork crackling and fresh cilantro. The sauce is, of course, an homage to Thai-style seafood dip, which many Thais swear it goes great with anything.

A Shake Shack shake is known to be generous in size, like a meal in and of itself. So be prepared for Mango sticky rice shake, a liquid homage to Thailand's beloved dessert. This drink/dessert hybrid is a blend of vanilla frozen custard, fresh mango, glutinous sticky rice and salted coconut cream. That's not all. The 'crown' part consists of a generous swirl of whipped cream, a sprinkle of crispy mung bean and mango powder.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good, 5% of the net sales from this limited-time menu on the first day of the launch, May 7, will go toward Potong’s WFW Scholarship Program (Women For Women), which helps support young Thai female chefs in developing their skills and education in the culinary industry.

Besides the four items, Shake Shack also has a tuk-tuk on display for your photo ops. It will be showcased at the One Bangkok branch until May 8 and at the Emsphere branch between May 9 -12. Lastly, Shake Shack Thailand will also be giving away exclusive merchandise inspired by this collaboration. On the first day of the launch, the first 25 guests at each branch who purchase the full menu will get an entire set of limited-edition items, including a tote bag, a T-shirt, a sticker set, and a ya dom. Also, purchasing any item from this menu will get you the inhaler for free (while stocks last).