Tokyo Symphony Orchestra returns to Bangkok

The renowned Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, one of Japan's leading orchestras, is set to return to Thailand for two remarkable nights of music. This event, part of the "Asia Project" supported by the Japan Art Council, aims to enhance cultural exchange and foster stronger relationships across Asia through the power of music.

The first concert of this project, held last year, was conducted by Naoto Otomo, the same conductor as this concert and the soloist was young newcomer Mone Hattori.

Tickets were sold out and the concert attracted a full house, ending in excitement and enthusiasm, with the audience eagerly awaiting a return to Thailand. With strong support from the Embassy of Japan, the Japanese Association, Yamaha Music and Toyota, this special return marks another concert of the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra in Thailand. Since its founding in 1946, the orchestra has performed in 58 cities around the world and has earned an international reputation as one of Japan's top orchestras.

The first concert, "Tokyo Symphony Orchestra Special Concert In Bangkok 2025", will be held on May 28, at 7pm, at the Thailand Cultural Centre. The concert will feature timeless classical masterpieces, such as Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No.1 In E Minor and Modest Mussorgsky's (arranged by Maurice Ravel) Pictures At An Exhibition. Renowned conductor Naoto Otomo will lead the performance, accompanied by the exceptionally talented pianist Tomoharu Ushida, who has performed on international stages since the age of 12.

The second concert, "Anime & Theatre Music Concert By Tokyo Symphony Orchestra" will be held on May 29, at 7pm, at the Thailand Cultural Centre. The entertaining experience will take audiences on a musical journey through beloved anime and iconic theatrical pieces. The concert will be conducted by Shimpei Sasaki, featuring musical actress Seiko Niizuma, who shares a special connection with Thailand, along with pianist Tomoharu Ushida.