Golden Goose and Younique Caffè celebrate anniversary with chef Ton

Special menu available till May 31

PUBLISHED : 8 May 2025 at 13:23

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

In the month of collabs, Golden Goose celebrates the first anniversary of its storeand Younique Caffè in Bangkok at Emquartier by joining chef Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn, executive chef of Le Du, Nusara, BK Salon and more than 20 other restaurants around the world. 

A special menu that seamlessly merges Golden Goose’s iconic Italian style with chef Ton’s innovative Thai culinary influences has been created and will be served at Younique Caffèexperience until May 31. Chef Ton's creations included the "Dream Of BKK", a chocolate dolme filled with pandan, coconut and vanilla, and "Golden Spritz", a mango and peach spritz that marries Italian and Thai flavours will be on offer.

The anniversary celebration reinforces Golden Goose’s commitment to "Co-Creation", inviting clients to collaborate with the brand’s Dream Makers to create personalised, one-of-a-kind pieces in-store. Since opening its Bangkok store and Younique Caffè, Golden Goose has blended an innovative retail concept with a café experience, allowing clients to Co-Create unique products and indulge in personalised desserts and drinks.

