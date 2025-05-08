Thailand’s largest-ever Pride movement launches

In a powerful partnership across sectors, Siam Piwat Group has joined forces with Bangkok Pride, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Creative Industry and Soft Power Institute (CISPI), the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), and the United Nations in Thailand, along with more than 70 government agencies and private sectors, to empower LGBTQIA+ rights and amplify Thailand's global tourism appeal through "Bangkok Pride Festival 2025" and "The Celebration: Right To Love".

The 2025 celebration is not just a singular event, but a month-long convergence of four major initiatives, collectively forming Thailand's most significant Pride movement to date."The Celebration: Right To Love", a curated campaign of events across all Siam Piwat malls, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and Iconsiam, wil be hosted under the OneSiam banner, spotlighting inclusivity through fashion, art, performance and design.

The "Bangkok Pride Festival 2025", including the Bangkok Pride Parade, will be organised by Bangkok Pride, led by Naruemit Pride and will serve as the national centrepiece of Pride Month. "Drag Bangkok Festival 2025" is hosted by Drag Bangkok and produced by Yellow Channel Co celebrating drag culture through shows, competitions and global performances. "Paint The City With My Pride" is an identity campaign launched by CISPI, under the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), in collaboration with CEA, aimed at empowering creative industries and enhancing Thailand's soft power through inclusive branding and design.

This ecosystem of distinct-yet-united initiatives forms the foundation for positioning Bangkok as a world-class Pride destination and a beacon of both equality and economic opportunity.

Bangkok’s roadmap to World Pride 2030

This year's Bangkok Pride Parade will span 3km along Rama I Road with Siam Center, Siam Paragon and Siam Discovery serving as major event anchors, reinforcing the area's identity as Bangkok's Pride District and a vibrant commercial hub for inclusive tourism.

As part of the OneSiam experiences, Siam Center will present "Galaxy Of Love", featuring creative installations and live performances, while Siam Discovery marks Pride Month with exclusive fashion and lifestyle collections celebrating self-expression.

At Siam Paragon, Drag Bangkok Festival will take centrestage from May 30 to June 1, spotlighting iconic drag performers and celebrating the vibrancy of Thai queer culture. At the riverfront, Iconsiam's "Pride Out Louder 2025" will offer immersive public activations throughout June. Siam Piwat is also launching a limited-edition OneSiam drinking water, symbolising boundless love and promoting sustainable consumption.

At the national level, CISPI, under the FTI, and the CEA have launched the "Paint The City With My Pride" campaign, an initiative that introduces a new identity system designed to be adopted across industries to increase business value and support national tourism. More than 10 major brands will release special products throughout May and June.

The cross-sector collaboration marks a pivotal step in uniting creativity, inclusivity and national strategy to demonstrate Thailand's readiness to host World Pride and take its place on the global stage.