Mark your calendar for World Watch Day

Last month, Watches & Wonders Geneva 2025 saw the launch of World Watch Day, which will be celebrated each year on Oct 10.

Since 2020, the horological and mechanical arts have been recognised as part of Unesco's cultural heritage but there hasn't yet been a universal day dedicated to watchmaking.

The chosen date echoes the traditional display of 10.10 on dials -- a symbol of balance, beauty and joy in timekeeping.

The very first edition of World Watch Day will stream online, following time zones from East to West. Alongside the livestream, the Oct 10 event is open to any and all, local or independent initiatives, as a shared celebration of the craft and culture of time.

The day will be animated by media outlets, associations, collectors' clubs and content creators from all over the world. Watchmaking will be explored in all its dimensions -- from culture to science, from economics to sport, from traditional craftsmanship to contemporary art.

A dedicated non-profit association has been set up to coordinate the initiative, whose founding members include the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, Foundation of Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève, Watch Library Foundation, Horopedia Foundation, Horological Society of New York, Europa Star, Le Figaro, Hantang Culture and Arc Horloger.

The association will grow and evolve, welcoming all who wish to contribute to this open, inclusive initiative.