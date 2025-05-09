Your horoscope for May 9-15

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) The seeds of effort you've planted are yielding rewarding outcomes. Brace yourself for more demands from both your main job and side hustle. Bosses and clients alike are relying on your expertise and composure under pressure. New work projects could fatten your wallet. Sprinkle short breaks throughout the day to maintain your productivity and focus.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. You spend more than you should because of lifestyle inflation and instant gratification. You may buy something an influencer recommended. Saving money might not be your top priority right now.

(♥) Your relationship becomes more secure and prosperous. You two might map out financial goals or brainstorm for business ideas that could enrich your shared life. Passion ignites in the boudoir.

(⚤) Your innate allure or unique X factor could turn a professional connection into something more. An old flame or someone from your dating past might slide into your DMs for a casual hook-up.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) A group project seems poised for great success. Your team get to go out to bond and celebrate. Praises from your boss and colleagues are on the cards. Extra work's heading your way, but no stress. It's your chance to shine and prove you're the EOM. Your superpower lies in creativity and being a social butterfly.

(₿) Financial negotiations will progress smoothly, heading towards a win-win situation. You know to save money first before you spend. If you're carrying debt, you may make a big dent in the principal.

(♥) You and your partner get each other's vibe. Expect lots of quality time, amazing support and feeling closer than ever. You two might be on the same page about a new goal or dream. Cross-cultural couples discuss which country they should settle in.

(⚤) A connection with a bright, younger soul could spark up romance. You might meet them on a trip, on a dating app, or in your inbox. Their presence brings such positive energy that it'll make your heart dance.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) With focus and effort, you could accomplish far more of your backlog than you thought possible. You might be suddenly called to action on complex and sensitive issues or clean up someone else's missteps. Those in power trust your judgement, unwavering composure and exceptional ability to steer through crises with precision and grace.

(₿) Extra cash is coming your way. Either a side hustle or well-earned overtime. However, resist the lure of high-stakes gambles. Don't get caught up in a get-rich-quick scheme. Scroll less and stash more coins in your rainy day jar.

(♥) Conflicting schedules make it harder to schedule quality time with your partner. You two feel underappreciated by one another. Don't be too adventurous in bed and stick to vanilla. A romance scammer with hot profile pics may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) Your crush is probably juggling between several admirers, you included. You have to make extra effort to compete for their attention.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You may encounter complex assignments, which require collaboration across different generations and cultures. Your emotional intelligence and sharp ability to prioritise will confidently guide you through these diverse dynamics. You'll deal with conflicts and toxic vibes with ingenuity, possibly inspiring and stunning a few colleagues in the process.

(₿) Unexpected gains may come your way through investments, games of chance or personal connections. You'll comfortably cover essential expenses. Resist the urge to splurge on every new experience that tickles your fancy. Yes, you only live once but your wallet isn't bottomless.

(♥) Prepare for a surprising change in your relationship. This unexpected development may call for a recalibration of priorities, urging you to find a new balance between nurturing your relationship and pursuing your ambitions. Differences may surface, demanding patience and understanding as you navigate through diverging viewpoints.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person. However, it's clear that you're preferred and your friend may resent you for this. Your friendship may never be the same, but you need to follow your heart without feeling guilty.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Be prepared to navigate pressures arising from short-notice travel, tight deadlines, and assignments that demand meticulous execution. You may need to stay alert for corruption or unethical practices. Your patience may be tested by remote work and certain colleagues. Double-check all documents and data before submitting. Take regular micro-breaks to stay sharp and productive.

(₿) You may be short on cash, so look for a side gig or overtime opportunity. You may receive good news or new opportunities to manage or restructure your debt more effectively. When good things happen to you, keep quiet about it. Beware of spiritual scams.

(♥) Communication with your partner may be a bit fuzzy. You two might be walking on eggshells around each other to avoid confronting the truth. Leaving something unsaid creates stagnation in your relationship. Addressing the unspoken will be key to the path forward.

(⚤) Your natural sparkle might catch the eye of someone in your professional circle. A ghost from your dating past might suddenly reappear, but you have outgrown them so much. Their return proves that you've exorcised them from your mind for good.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Get ready to tackle major roadblocks, especially when you divvy up resources or benefits with others. Watch your tone in meetings and emails — things could get misinterpreted quickly. As your schedule gets busier, stay alert for new opportunities that may come your way.

(₿) You may struggle with the urge to splurge while trying to keep up with your savings goals. Think twice before letting your emotions or gut feelings drive your investment moves. Be extra careful when putting your signatures on any documents. Be careful while travelling abroad, even in a country that's considered to be safe.

(♥) Your relationship may be influenced by your friend circle. You two are on the same wavelength. You two might have a reason to pop the Champagne to celebrate a milestone or life event.

(⚤) You've got major rizz as you'll turn some heads and catch a lot of admirers. Embrace the attention and see where it takes you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Get ready for a creativity surge. You're likely to discover innovative solutions that boost your work performance or elevate your project. Collaborating with others will come more easily. You may come across new job opportunities. Make sure to review all the details carefully to avoid any irreversible decisions.

(₿) If you have a payment coming in, expect a delay. On the brighter side, you're totally in control of your budget. An opportunity to learn new skills for future income awaits. Don't expect overnight results from your financial plan, but stay committed and you'll nail it.

(♥) Communication in your relationship will improve or feel more open and effortless. You might finally see eye-to-eye on some things that were previously contentious, resulting in a stronger connection between you two. Unmarried couples may be nudged by their parents to tie the knot.

(⚤) You get to know potential love interests in the flesh and online. However, none make your heart flutter. You know what you want, and you're not settling for less. You're waiting for your person with hope and optimism.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Brace yourself for higher pressure from work. Business travel on short notice, by-tomorrow deadlines and expectations from clients or higher-ups will test your resilience. Stay extra careful with your communication, as even minor missteps could spiral into misunderstandings. A potential career move may pop up, but scrutinise the fine print.

(₿) Unexpected windfall might drop into your lap, but don't celebrate just yet for surprise bill or fine might come to you, too. Stay mindful of your spending and make a realistic budget. Pump the brakes on big purchases. Don’t jump into investments just because a friend says it has been good for them.

(♥) Faithful couples can expect playful disagreements and friendly competitions but you two will continue to share a warm and supportive connection. If you're two-timing, you may get caught and need to lawyer up.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and you quickly realise that your friend is preferred. Don't resent your friend for this. Don't let jealousy cloud your mind. You don't want to lose your friendship, too.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Be prepared to navigate ugly office politics, conflicts and deception. Your team dynamics might turn turbulent and toxic, slowing down your workflow. Stay positive though — these temporary setbacks are great opportunities to strengthen your communication skills and find smarter ways to get things done. Keep your important, confidential work files locked down tight.

(₿) The payment you’ve been waiting for may finally show up in your account. Lady Luck isn't on your side so skip the dice rolls. Exercise caution with loan requests or investment proposals. There's a chance some people might try to take advantage of you or outright scam you.

(♥) You two know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. Couples are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. Unmarried couples may be nudged by their parents to get married and they don't need a lavish ceremony.

(⚤) You meet potential love interests of the same and opposite sex. There may be moments that make your rethink your orientation. Listen to your own heart and you may find new sides within yourself. Don't judge yourself for liking someone who exists outside the binary.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Get ready to step into the spotlight and climb the career ladder. Just remember that when you level up, things get more intense and demanding. Brace yourself for a heavier workload and a jam-packed schedule. Be extra patient to sail through workplace politics and challenging coworker dynamics.

(₿) Connecting with your network could be the golden ticket to some unexpected gains. Don't underestimate the power of collaboration. Whether you're selling your property or someone else's, you should be able to close a deal soon.

(♥) Expect the unexpected in your love life. It might force you to reevaluate how you're juggling relationship goals with personal goals. You two need to adjust to something new and should be more kind and patient towards each other.

(⚤) A sudden romantic spark is in the cards. A connection with someone new while on a trip or through DMs could turn incredibly intense and fast. Just remember that instant chemistry doesn't always mean it's built to last. Enjoy the excitement, but stay realistic.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) The effort you're investing at work is about to show tangible results, making it all worthwhile. Get ready to reap the benefits. A few curveballs might pop up, but you won't sweat over them. Your colleagues will have your back, making everything much more manageable.

(₿) You may receive a surprise windfall or find an old piggy bank you forgot about. An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work may come to you through your friend. You know how much you can spend to treat yourself to nice things or experiences and never go above it.

(♥) You and your partner share heartfelt and intimate moments, strengthening your bond and creating a deeper understanding. Something worth celebrating is heading your way, so get ready to throw a little party.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event is on the cards. However, you try to get to know them in secret to avoid gossip. Someone you're seeing may express their intention to be exclusive, albeit a bit too early for you.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your quick wit will be your superpower, allowing you to dodge drama, sidestep gossip and outsmart office politics with ease. Whether you're slaying deadlines remotely or crushing it at the office, you're likely to wrap up projects early — leaving you plenty of time for victory laps (or, you know, just chilling). Next-level opportunities might knock at your door for artists, creators and creative entrepreneurs.

(₿) Family support or successful property deals may boost your finances significantly. An opportunity for extra income may come to you through a friend or someone in your professional circle. Yolo trumps Yono and you may splurge a little.

(♥) A hidden secret or financial issue may come to light. This revelation could trigger friction in your relationship but it's clear you two want to resolve it together. Active listening and crystal-clear communication can help you two get through this turbulence. If your wedding is upcoming, you two might hit pause until the dust settles.

(⚤) You may encounter someone intriguing and mutual attraction is in the air. However, fear of heartbreak or past relationship wounds may hold you back from fully opening yourself to this possible romance. Consider if safety from possible pain outweighs the potential for great joy.