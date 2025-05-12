Promoting co-existence

While parents were sitting on picnic blankets, kids were romping with laughter reverberating across the yard. Stationed according to their own age in an arcade, players hit flashing buttons to create notes as fast as possible -- hence rearranging popular songs with melodies of different generations.

"It is a playground for all. Families can spend quality time together," said Panu "Poppy" Chiragun, co-founder of LittleLot, a company that designs learning experiences for kids through play. Panu is also a former member of the famous boy band K-OTIC from the 2000s.

Inter-Gen Playground was part of Relearn Festival 2025 that wrapped up at Museum Siam earlier this year. It was held under the theme of "Intergeneration" by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Mappa and partners.

"Because Thailand is already an aged society, demographic shifts are leading to a significant generation gap. While adults prefer to keep things the same, young people demand more freedom. Family tension impacts children's mental health," said Nattaya Boonpakdee, senior director of the Child, Youth and Family Wellbeing Support Office of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

Last year's survey by Rocket Media Lab and the Path2health Foundation showed that children suffer from parental pressure (43.90%), lack of parental support (9.88%) and family fighting (9.59%).

"It is urgent for stakeholders to create a healthy ecosystem for children. We have organised this festival for the third year to promote a better understanding of generational differences through various activities, such as play, workshops and talks," she said.

As generational divide is growing, intergeneration is key to co-existence, according to speakers from all age groups.

Baby Boomers: Learn from young people

"I am happy that people are talking about generation gap. Over 50 years ago, there was no such thing. But I am fortunate to have supportive parents. Without them, I don't know where I would be now," said Asst Prof Thasnai Sethaseree, a lecturer at Chiang Mai University's Faculty of Fine Arts, during a talk.

In his days, children and young people were not allowed to think freely. As a dropout, he was stigmatised and shunned by society. His parents, however, knew that he had passion for something else. He practised art at home and took a non-formal test to enter university and later become a lecturer.

(Photo: Thana Boonlert)

"Why did society label an outsider like me as a brat? I could not come up with any answer other than authoritarianism and seniority culture, which deems critical and creative thinking a threat to national security. They kill creativity. As an accidental survivor, I don't want to see them plague society any more," he said.

Asst Prof Thasnai said people at his age are now falling behind. Fully aware of this, he suggested they learn from young people.

"I do not know how to raise and teach children. Instead, I can give you a piece of advice. Write down in a notebook how many times you say yes and no to them. Numbers will not lie. They will tell who you are. Think carefully from whose point of view you are saying no," he said.

Gen X: Calls for safe space

Asst Prof Adisorn Juntrasook, the dean of Thammasat University's Faculty of Learning Sciences and Education, said the idea of generation -- a group of people born and living at the same time -- can be a starting point for discussion because it can shape their way of thinking. Nevertheless, nobody should be stereotyped.

When asked about generational gap, Asst Prof Adisorn said it results from failure to understand one another and find a middle ground. "It can happen when we stereotype people rather than try to understand them on a deeper level. For example, there are generational stereotypes of senior people as incapable and gullible and young people as hot-headed and impatient," he said.

He stressed the need for "safe space" to bridge generational divide. He said while adults get used to the way things are, young people, who grow up differently, question and speak up on social media. He encouraged everybody to join hands in creating safe spaces, but at the same time have respect for one another.

"I think finding a common ground is a more interesting question. How can differences co-exist without having to compromise?" he said.

Children play at Relearn Festival 2025. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Gen Y: Dare to ask questions

CK Cheong, CEO of Fastwork, dismissed generational stereotypes. He said he can work with and produce content for all age groups. Meanwhile, he urged people to support those who dare to ask questions. As Thailand's education system rewards only "good students", most Thais accept the status quo of their society.

"At younger age, children can learn a lot because their cups are not full. But once they grow up, they no longer ask questions, thinking that they know all the answers," he said.

Gen Z: Pick up what is good from bad

Pakin "Junior" Kanjanajuta, an online seller of vintage clothes, said generational stereotypes do not define individuals completely. While Gen Z are labelled as impatient and lazy, these characteristics are common in every generation. When asked about family conflict, he said his parents give him freedom and support him in every decision.

"I get the chance to try and fail. My dad told me if they say no, go do it," he laughed.

Still, he enjoys listening to adults and thinks for himself. "Sometimes, I forget to put myself in their shoes. I can pick up what is good from bad," he concluded.