How to support Miss Thailand at Miss World

Everyone is invited to join hands and support Miss World Thailand Suchata "Opal" Chuangsri who represents the country at the prestigious 72nd Miss World pageant, which is running in Hyderabad, India, until May 31.

Opal is a political science student and also founder of the "Opal for Her" initiative that supports women with breast cancer. She's competing alongside contestants from 118 countries at the pageant, which is divided into a number of "Fast Track" categories for contestants to accumulate points towards the ultimate prize.

They include Miss World Top Talent, Miss World Top Fitness & Sport, Head-To-Head Challenge, Beauty With A Purpose, Miss World Multi-Media and Dance Of The World.

Opal is ready to compete in all the categories, particularly the Beauty With A Purpose where she will present the "Opal for Her" project that she has been promoting for more than three years. This campaign advocates for greater awareness and prioritisation of breast cancer and breast cancer victims. She aims to expand the impact of this project on a global scale through the Miss World platform.

In addition to her advocacy work, Opal will showcase her musical talents -- including piano, guitar and singing -- in the Top Talent round. Her strength in public speaking, supported by her academic background in public voice and global perspective, makes her a strong contender in the Head-To-Head Challenge.

Thanks to her well-rounded profile and passion, Opal, as Thailand's representative, is seen as one of the front-runners in the global beauty pageant polls this year.

Here are two ways for all of us to cheer and vote for her to win the coveted Miss World crown. Just download the Miss World app, register, and click on the Leader Board on the homepage. Then, choose Suchata (Miss World Thailand) and click Like and leave a comment.

Also, visit the Miss World Thailand Facebook page and like and share all the activities on the page. All interactions on these pages count as points towards the Miss World Multi-Media Award. Your votes and engagement will help Opal advance to the final round, which will take place on May 31 at 8pm (Bangkok time). The event will be live streamed on missworld.com.