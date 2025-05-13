Join Poorboy's road trip at Trendy Gallery

Art-loving adventurers are invited to pack their bags and go on road trip with an adorable character during "Hit The Road", which is running at Trendy Gallery, until June 15.

The cheeky furry monkey Poorboy, who has been giving the art scene a buzz for a decade, is back to the gallery to present stories of wanderlust, beloved wheels and routes just waiting to be explored.

This is an iconic character by Kasemwit Chaweewat, a street artist whose artistic journey started from drawing cartoons that he liked when he was a child. After graduating with a degree in architecture, he went on to work as a graphic designer for a famous street fashion magazine and simultaneously became an artist, having collaborated with countless leading brands.

To reflect the concept of saving the world through art, he created Poorboy, a furry white monkey who had to exile to live in a big city because the forest, which was his home, was destroyed by humans.

He has used this monkey to convey thoughts and questions about nature, the environment and everyday stories such as global warming, littering in the wrong place and deforestation. He chose to infuse humour, fun and laughter into his work instead of sadness to make it easy to reach out to people who are ready to open up to his art.

He has seamlessly inserted the idea of persuading people to pay attention to and focus on nature and the environment. His artwork also conveys a positive worldview, giving encouragement to people who may encounter various problems in society.

Trendy Gallery is on the 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm.