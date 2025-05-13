TK Park to screen Argentinian comedy

TK Park continues the 2025 Contemporary World Film Series with a screening of So Much Love To Give (Corazon Loco), at its Auditorium, 8th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, on May 25 at 4pm.

Directed by Marcos Carnevale, the Argentinian comedy delivers plenty of laughs through its situational comedy but doesn't shy away from strong moments of truth.

The story centres on Fernando Ferro, a doctor and a family man who works at two hospitals in two different cities in Argentina. The cities -- Buenos Aires and Mar del Plata -- are nearly 400km apart, but he travels between them by car every week. That's because he works three days a week at a hospital in one city, and four days a week at a hospital, in the other city.

But there's another reason behind his weekly commute -- in addition to his two hospital jobs, Ferro also has two wives and families, one in each city! His justification? He claims it's because his heart is bigger than average, and he has so much love to give.

Ferro adores both his wives and families and keeps them all happy through his tireless travel routine and his meticulous juggling of cars, clothes, phones and well-crafted stories. But an unexpected car accident upends his double life and everything changes.

Suddenly, Dr Ferro is forced to explain himself to both Paula and Vera -- his two wives, whose personalities couldn't be more different from each other. One thing they have in common is that they won't accept bigamy.

The film event is supported by the Argentine embassy as part of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Argentina and Thailand. They will host a reception with snacks and drinks after the screening. Charge d'affaires Javier De Cicco will introduce the film.

The movie will screen in its original format with English subtitles.