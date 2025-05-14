Last chance for fans of Toy Story to join its 30th anniversary celebration at "Disney And Pixar's Toy Story 30 Years & Beyond", a special commemorative event organised by Disney Thailand in collaboration with Siam Paragon. Taking place at Fashion Hall, Siam Paragon, the event wraps today.

Held under the concept "The Toys Are Back In Town!", this event invites Toy Story fans of all generations to come together, share special memories and reminisce about the fun-filled adventures of this timeless story.

The event will feature a special appearance by renowned actress Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund, who will help bring extra joy and colour to the celebration. Attendees will enjoy a heartwarming atmosphere filled with engaging activities and exclusive merchandise from leading brands.

Toy Story was the world's first entirely computer-animated feature film, a status that makes it a groundbreaking development in the history of animated films, premiering in 1995. With its story of adventure, friendship, imagination and featuring beloved toys coming to life, it combines heart, humour and unforgettable characters. Toy Story has become a franchise that has fostered a deep connection with and won the hearts of audiences across all generations worldwide, including fans in Thailand.

Leading brands bring a collection of authentic Toy Story-themed merchandise for fans to collect. Ravipa presents a jewellery collection inspired by the warm friendship in Toy Story, capturing the essence of true friendship. Each piece is meticulously designed with high-quality materials to bring your favourite characters to life. The collection includes bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings.

Clothing for adults and kids from Characters Studio features retro-style designs including oversized shirts and trousers. For the first time, Josilins introduces Toy Story-themed pyjamas, available in options or blind box.

IT accessories from Sheep present a cute collection that reflects the charm of iconic characters from Toy Story, including phone and iPad cases, mobile phone straps, chargers, Griptok and many more accessories. There are also blind boxes available for fans to collect.

Lifestyle products from UNO and LoFt showcase Toy Story characters through a variety of items including stationery, bags, hats, blankets, cups, shoes and more, all available for purchase.

Take Toys presents a collection of adorable plush characters, including Woody, Buzz, Aliens and Lotso, in soft, cuddly versions for fans. For those who love exclusive collections, art toy figures from URDU are available only at this event.