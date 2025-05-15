Titans attack Pulse Hall at CentralWorld

Fans of the acclaimed anime and manga series Attack On Titan can't miss this. After making its Bangkok debut last week, the highly anticipated "Attack On Titan Final Exhibition" from Japan is now running daily from 11am to 9pm, until June 18. The venue is CentralWorld Pulse Hall, 7th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road.

This is an immersive showcase celebrating Hajime Isayama's dark fantasy that blends action, mystery, political drama and deep philosophical themes, making it one of the most iconic series of the 2010s and 2020s.

The story is about a world where giant humanoid creatures called Titans have nearly wiped out humanity. The last remnants of mankind live behind enormous walls to protect themselves from the Titan threat.

The exhibition features eight zones. The first zone, "Opening Theater", allows visitors to choose between the two worlds -- "inside the walls" and "outside the walls".

The story unfolds through Titan art and a "Titan War Theater" featuring two episodes from the animation, with the battle scenes presented on a 2.4m by 9m screen. Visitors will get to learn more about Hajime Isayama from an exclusive interview VDO.

The exhibition also includes an exclusive Thailand-themed zone featuring a 4m giant Titan head and wall-climbing effects, bringing the world of Attack On Titan to life.

This is an opportunity to grab limited-edition merchandise inspired by the exhibition's key visuals and manga sketches. Items include tapestry, blankets, crystal jewellery, wallets, acrylic standees, towels and more.

Tickets cost 420 baht (300 baht for children from three to 18 years) and can be purchased at the door and from ticketmelon.com or klook.com.