‘Democratic Jungle’ exhibition reveals harsh realities of Southeast Asia’s workers

Exhibition Overview

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT) presents Democratic Jungle, a powerful documentary photography exhibition by the French photojournalist Nathalie Jamois. It features a striking series of images of labourers across Southeast Asia and interrogates the paradox of progress: as our world becomes more connected and efficient, it simultaneously distances us from the people who sustain our comfort, convenience and consumption.

Nathalie’s photographs expose the often-overlooked realities of exploitation, inequality and the emotional cost of survival. These lived experiences are frequently overshadowed by corporate language such as “ethical sourcing”, “fair trade”, “social impact” and “sustainability”.

“These words fill boardrooms and marketing campaigns, crafting a sanitised vision of progress,” says Nathalie. “But what about the workers behind the scenes — those rarely considered in definitions of ‘wellness’ or ‘eco-friendly’ labour conditions?”

About the Artist

Nathalie Jamois is a French photojournalist based in Bangkok. She documents the social, cultural and political landscapes of Southeast Asia, aiming to elevate the voices of the invisible and inspire collective responsibility through visual storytelling. Her work — unfiltered, raw and deeply human — focuses on themes of resilience, identity and the forces shaping contemporary society.

Her images have appeared in Forbes, The Guardian, Le Figaro, Rolling Stone and other international publications. Her photography has also been used by Amnesty International and grassroots organisations to advocate for social justice and systemic change.

Panel Discussion & Opening Reception

To mark the exhibition’s opening, the FCCT will host a special panel discussion on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 6.30pm, bringing together experts and advocates to explore labour rights, representation and the cost of invisibility in the workforce. Panelists include:

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025 | 6:30 PM

Admission: Free and open to the public

Venue: Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT), Penthouse, Maneeya Center, 518/5 Phloen Chit Road, Bangkok / The bar and restaurant will be open during the event.

Panelists Include:

Nathalie Jamois , Photojournalist & Founder of Human Lens

Friso Poldervaart & Greg Lange , Co-founders, Bangkok Community Help Foundation (BCHF)

Sasinan Thamnithinan , Lawyer & Member of Parliament, People's Party

Phil Robertson, Director, Asia Human Rights & Labour Advocates (AHRLA), FCCT Board Member

Photographs for Sale

Photographs from Democratic Jungle will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will support the Bangkok Community Help Foundation (BCHF), a non-profit organisation working to improve the lives of vulnerable communities in Bangkok. BCHF’s current project, the Center of Dreams, offers homeless individuals vocational training, mental health support and pathways to employment.

Exhibition Dates

Opening & Panel Discussion: Friday, May 23, 2025 | 6:30 PM

Exhibition Dates: May 24 – June 18, 2025

Venue: Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT), Penthouse, Maneeya Center, 518/5 Phloen Chit Road, Bangkok

Admission: Free

Contact Information

Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT)

Email: info@fccthai.com

Phone: +66 (0)2 652 0580

Website: www.fccthai.com