Thai society's religious diversity celebrated through landmarks, festivals

Although Buddhism is the predominant religion in Thailand, the country is home to people of various faiths, resulting in a society rich in beliefs, ways of life and religious art that reflect cultural and religious pluralism.

When Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, Thai people paid respects through a Buddhist chanting ceremony dedicated to the 88-year-old pontiff on April 29 at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, commonly known as Wat Pho, in Bangkok.

The ceremony was led by Phra Maha Thirachan representing the Buddhist community, alongside members of the Sangha Supreme Council and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Thailand.

Both Buddhists and Christians attended the event, reflecting mutual respect across faiths.

Buddhist chanting ceremony at Wat Pho on April 29, dedicated to Pope Francis who died of a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular arrest on April 21. (screenshot)

Religious diversity is also visible in Thailand's landmarks. In old town Bangkok, the Giant Swing is associated with the Hindu Brahmin ritual of "Lo Ching Cha." It was built as a spiritual centre of the city, and during the bicentennial celebration of Rattanakosin, the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) enshrined a statue of Lord Vishnu in the area.

At Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan, a prominent sculpture depicting the "Churning of the Ocean of Milk," with Vishnu at its centre, showcases Thailand's artistic integration of Hindu beliefs. The airport's features reflect the Thai worldview that positions the king as a divine figure, a reincarnation of Vishnu, symbolising unity.

Harmony among faiths in Bang Rak

Bang Rak district in Bangkok also exemplifies multi-faith coexistence. It is home to the Chao Mae Thapthim and Guan Yin shrines, frequented by people seeking blessings, especially for love.

The district also hosts Haroon Mosque, serving the Muslim community for over a century, and the Assumption Cathedral, renowned as one of Thailand's most beautiful churches.

Also in Bang Rak, Sri Maha Mariamman temple, also known as Wat Maha Uma Devi, hosts the annual Hindu festival Navaratri.

The entrance of Haroon Mosque in Bang Rak district, Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

These sites and rituals highlight how the kingdom's religious diversity has long been an integral part of society, with people of different faiths living together harmoniously for generations.