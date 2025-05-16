Gold standard

On May 13, American actor, director and producer Robert De Niro received an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony of the 78th Festival de Cannes.

The first recipient of the Palme d'Or back in 1955 was Delbert Mann for the film Marty. Previously, from 1946 to 1954, winners took home a different Grand Prix trophy for each edition.

Several jewellers entered a competition for an immediately-recognisable festival award, and the Palme d'Or was created based on Lucienne Lazon's winning design.

Its evolution included a redesign with 19 leaflets by Thierry de Bourqueney in 1992.

Chopard became the Official Partner of the international film festival in 1998, and the trophy was refreshed by its co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele while remaining faithful to the palm trees lining the Croisette and the city of Cannes' coat of arms.

The first Palme d'Or made by Chopard was awarded to director Theo Angelopoulos for Eternity And A Day. Last year, the closing ceremony of the 77th Festival de Cannes saw director Sean Baker winning the Palme d'Or for Anora.

The iconic Palme d'Or crafted by Chopard.

For each edition of the film festival, the iconic trophy is crafted at Chopard's haute joaillerie workshops in Geneva. Since 2014, as part of its Journey To Sustainable Luxury, the stylised palm branch has been made from 118g of ethical 18-carat yellow gold.

The numerous manufacturing stages include the mould produced using the "lost wax casting" technique, and the smelting of the metal at 900C in the foundry of Chopard's workshops.

Its artisans also work on the rock crystal cushion, shaped like an emerald-cut diamond. Altogether no less than 70 hours of meticulous work are required to craft the ultimate accolade in the seventh art.