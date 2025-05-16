Glam in Cannes

In 1985, the Happy Clown pendant with diamonds and coloured stones twirling inside its tummy, designed by Caroline Scheufele, took Chopard into the realm of jewellery-making.

The maison built a reputation for being a red-carpet jeweller, after the launch of a high-jewellery collection at the Festival de Cannes in 2007.

"From the outset, I wanted the Red Carpet Collection to have as many pieces of jewellery as the number of years the film festival has been in existence," said Scheufele -- the co-president and artistic director of Chopard.

Starting with 60 to mark its diamond jubilee, the number of pieces has increased to 78 in 2025 for the new collection themed Caroline's Universe.

"Each piece is a stage, each precious stone tells a story in which the art of jewellery reflects both my personal journey and universal emotion," said the artistic director.

Heart-shaped ring with rubies in different cuts.

Born into a family of watchmakers, she was a toddler when her father Karl Scheufele III acquired Chopard in 1963. The change in ownership came three years after the centenary of the company, founded in Sonvilier, Switzerland.

Today its watchmaking takes place at the Chopard Manufactures in Fleurier and Meyrin, while the Red Carpet Collection is crafted at the high-jewellery ateliers in the latter production facility on the outskirts of Geneva.

This year's theme delves into Scheufele's multifaceted world, reflected on the dazzling pieces presented at the 78th Festival de Cannes, which runs from Tuesday until May 24.

Chopard's signature heart motif echoes on an openworked necklace and matching earrings in ethical 18-carat white gold set with interlacing briolette-cut pink sapphires and diamond brilliants; and a ring in aluminium and ethical 18-carat white gold embellished with heart-shaped, pear-shaped and brilliant-cut rubies.

Ruby-set brooch in titanium and ethical 18-carat rose gold.

White opal cabochons centre the titanium flower earrings.

A milestone in 2013, Scheufele introduced ethical gold into her jewellery collections, which was the first step of Chopard's Journey To Sustainable Luxury programme. This led to completely using responsibly-sourced gold for producing its watches and jewellery since July 2018.

An exquisite brooch in titanium and ethical 18-carat rose gold portrays a blooming rose adorned with rubies. Floral titanium earrings also feature the red precious stones along with coloured sapphires that shimmer around the central white opal cabochons.

The designs capture the beauty of flowers from Scheufele's garden on the shores of Lake Geneva, while several pieces are inspired by her beloved pet Byron and other animals such as a dolphin, a hippopotamus and a red panda.

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Byron is playfully depicted on two rings with a combination of gems and eyes twinkling with onyx cabochons.

Another source of inspiration, the cosmos is expressed through a necklace in ethical 18-carat white gold with a serpent, set with onyx, yellow sapphires, emeralds and diamonds, paying tribute to the current Year of the Snake in the Chinese lunisolar calendar.

Heart necklace embellished with pink sapphire briolettes and diamond brilliants.

A black-diamond panther balances on a crescent moon pendant.

A black-diamond panther with a white-diamond briolette detail balances on a crescent moon pendant, paired with a chain necklace -- both illuminated by more diamonds.

The Caroline's Universe concept highlights her fascination for precious stones, particularly green gems, such as an extraordinary 129-carat cabochon emerald that graces a choker in ethical 18-carat white gold, set with pear-shaped and brilliant-cut diamonds.

A choker is dressed with a pink-purple tourmaline set atop a scalloped ribbon of diamonds, pink sapphires and amethysts. Matched with a satin strap, an elegant timepiece is hemmed with finely openworked diamond lace and topped by a lozenge-shaped portrait-cut diamond in lieu of a traditional sapphire crystal.

These pieces continue a dialogue between haute joaillerie and couture, which began two years ago with the debut of the Caroline's Couture Collection at a fashion show held during the 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes.

Choker centred by an oval-shaped pink-purple tourmaline.

Byron the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel ring and dolphin bracelet.