J-Hope on the big screen; Lee Yi-kyung coming in June

There are two items of news for fans of South Korean entertainment. SF Cinema will livestream a J-Hope concert from Osaka. And Lee Yi-kyung, the talented actor, is set to meet Thai fans in Bangkok next month.

J-Hope At The Movies

J-Hope of global sensation BTS successfully concluded his first solo tour "Hope On The Stage" in North America and Asia.

The tickets for his show in Bangkok on May 10 and 11 at Impact Arena have already sold out. On May 31, J-Hope will perform another concert at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

As Thai fans still want to enjoy "Hope On The Stage", SF Cinema will broadcast "J-Hope Tour 'Hope On The Stage' In Japan: Live Viewing" in 4K at many theatres.

J-Hope's concert will be livestreamed on May 31 at 4.15pm at SF Cinema in many provinces such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Khon Kaen.

Tickets start at 600 baht and can be purchased via sfcinema.com, SF Cinema app and branches that broadcast the concert.

For more information, visit facebook.com/SFcinema.

Lee Yi-kyung. photo courtesy of Grandprix Xpectrum

Lee Yi-kyung In Bangkok

Lee Yi-kyung is known as a scene stealer due to his natural charisma and impressive acting.

In 2020, his outstanding performance as the honest and talkative servant Park Chun-sam in the period drama Royal Secret Agent led him to win best supporting actor at the KBS Drama Awards.

Lee gained even more recognition from international viewers when he played Park Min-hwan, a deceitful boyfriend in the TV drama Marry My Husband (2023) on Prime Video.

Thai fans will have the opportunity to meet this talented actor in person.

Organised by Grandprix Xpectrum, "Lee Yi-Kyung Fan Meeting In Bangkok [Love Holee Day Volume 2]" will be held on June 14 at Aksra Theatre King Power.

Tickets cost 3,500 and 5,500 baht and can be purchased at zipeventapp.com.

For more information, visit facebook.com/grandprixxpectrumofficial.