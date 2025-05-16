Your horoscope for May 16-22

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You can keep cool even when sudden changes pop up. You're a master at multitasking. You'll juggle multiple projects without missing a beat, staying efficient and on point. That passive-aggressive co-worker or the client from hell won't even make you break a sweat. An unexpected challenge could be your springboard to significant growth.

(₿) Unexpected windfall might drop into your lap, but don't celebrate too quickly, as it may come with a fee or maintenance cost. Someone in your family or close circle may ask for a loan. Investors should beware of disinformation or fake news.

(♥) Trying to spend quality time together could be tricky because of conflicting schedules. Your relationship stands on firm ground, with the love and support you share continuing to provide a sense of security. If you have a big decision to make, go ask your partner for advice.

(⚤) If you're seeing someone, expect some mixed signals that might leave you second-guessing where things are heading. Consider this a breather to realign your heart's compass. A smooth-talker with a picture-perfect profile might slide into your DMs but is after your cash, not your heart.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your gift of the gab turns you into the office peacemaker. Expect to defuse dramas with a smile and at least broker a truce. Your proactive spirit, bolstered by support from bigwigs, will unlock a significant boost in your output and transform your workflow into a remarkably effective and fulfilling experience. By the week’s end, a chance encounter or unexpected news could spark a new chapter in your work life.

(₿) Your income streams may get disrupted or delayed. Your budget might need a readjustment because of surprise costs and uninvited bills. Make an investment or start a business solo as involving your friends may result in a misfire.

(♥) You and your partner might see eye-to-eye on everything except money. Exercise more empathy and understanding. Honesty could transform these contrasts into complementary strengths that enrich your relationship. Someone unaware of your relationship status may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) A romantic spark between you and someone in your social circle is on the cards. If you're seeing someone, they want to be exclusive. Take your time to discern who truly resonates with your heart and soul; the most meaningful connection is worth waiting for.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) New doors may open but also be prepared for the bar to be raised. You'll be pressured to step up your game and show what you're capable of. Expect longer hours than usual. Schedule regular micro-breaks to protect your energy and maintain productivity. You'll do well in a test or competition.

(₿) The more people you know, the more opportunities come your way. You may be offered a freelance opportunity but you have to accept it quickly or it'll go to someone else. Beware of Ponzi schemes or investment frauds.

(♥) Expect some rocky moments and communication hiccups with your partner. Certain events could trigger feelings of disconnection or doubt between you two. Open talks about what's really going on will keep small tensions from becoming big problems. Keep the faith in your bond. It can withstand a lot more than you think.

(⚤) You're totally open to meeting someone new, but you might not connect with anyone special. Someone might be a bit too eager for something purely physical and you know your boundaries. It's better to wait for something meaningful to come along.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Both your main job and side hustle bring you urgent tasks. Bosses and clients are counting on your expertise and ability to conduct yourself professionally under pressure. Opportunities to boost your bank account are on the cards. You know how to nip drama in the bud. Don't forget to take quick breaks to maintain your focus. The unemployed may be offered a temp job to keep the voice at bay.

(₿) Be mindful of your spending and don't forget to stash away some cash. Unexpected expenses could pop up. If you have an unoccupied land or hand, beware of squatters or intruders. You'll have a strong hand when negotiating your pay, rate or financial support.

(♥) Conflicting schedules may cast a shadow on your love. Minor misunderstandings could easily blow up, so dial up your patience and active listening skills. If things get a little tense, a calm heart-to-heart can work wonders. Focus on your connection and remember that you two are a team.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone you really like presents itself but don't expect too much from them in return. Your attraction may be one-sided. They don't mind your company but you may not get to be more than a friend or acquaintance.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Get ready to see things moving forward fast. Those pending tasks that have been weighing you down will finally start to disappear. Relationships with your colleagues will flow with unexpected harmony and you might actually start missing the drama. Your lightning-fast wit and outside-the-box thinking will have you leap over hurdles. Expect a twist in an ongoing office drama.

(₿) A friendly uncle or big-brother figure in your circle might bring good news or help you seal a deal. You'll have a solid control over your spending. Investors may shift their focus on to low-risk asset and carrying more cash.

(♥) You and your partner might finally be able to talk through lingering issues that you've been avoiding, leading to a much smoother and happier connection. Expect meaningful moments together and deep conversations about your shared future.

(⚤) You'll finally have the strength to close the door on your past love or walk away from that dead-end situationship. New romantic opportunities may appear all around you — from friend gatherings to your inbox. Yet you take things easy, embracing your solo status while figuring out what (and who) really vibes with you.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

(⏰) Your razor-sharp wit becomes your secret weapon. You can dodge drama with finesse and turn office politics into a game that you're always one step ahead of everyone else. You'll feel a surge of energy and confidence, tackling your to-do list more effectively than usual. Your dedication could lead to a major career upgrade.

(₿) Set aside some money in case of emergencies. Unexpected expenses and fees can pop up anytime. Steer clear of risky bets. Keep friendships and money separate.

(♥) Couples may have to share more responsibilities together. Spouses put more time and effort into bettering their family life. You two are each other's sources of support and safe spaces.

(⚤) Romance could ignite unexpectedly. You might vibe with someone who shares your interests but brings fresh perspectives from their different background. You might meet them on a trip or they'll pop up in your DMs. Differences could lead to surprisingly cool conversations and a real connection.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) A sudden shift in your role or surprising new challenges might push you beyond your usual routine. Don't stress — you'll adapt quickly, mastering new skills and keeping cool under pressure. Your ability to manage energy and emotions will be your superpower, helping you navigate this transition with ease. Entrepreneurs should be extra vigilant about regulations and compliance issues.

(₿) Financial support from family, an unexpected windfall, or financial savviness could boost your financial standing. The allure of new experiences is strong, but resist Fomo. Keep an eye out for emerging phishing scams that target your financial info.

(♥) Conflicting schedules make it harder to spend quality time with your partner. You two may feel underappreciated by one another, but your bond remains strong. Stay vanilla in the boudoir or risk minor injuries for being too experimental.

(⚤) Your rizz could attract both other singles and those already in relationships. Be mindful of the signals you're sending out to avoid any unwanted complications. Remember that with great charm comes great responsibility.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You might find yourself stuck in meetings about having more meetings. Teamwork might hit some hurdles, creating unexpected delays. See these challenges as your opportunity to boost your communication skills. If you're holding down a key role, someone's eyeing your position.

(₿) The returns from your past investments or efforts may fall short of what you had hoped for, prompting a need to reassess your strategies. Keep cash in your wallet — it might save the day when you least expect it. Skip the dice rolls and risky bets. Beware of tourist traps while travelling abroad.

(♥) A few crossed wires might create a momentary stumble, but your connection is strong enough to overcome it. You two may explore new places you've seen on your newsfeeds and go on a social media posting spree. Keep your sexy time vanilla and save the Kama Sutra for later.

(⚤) If your situationship is stalling, perhaps it's time to cut your losses. If echoes of past loves still whisper too loudly, now might be the moment to silence them for good. You'll enjoy your singledom and explore what (and who) truly clicks with you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Expect things to get more intense next week. You'll need to go the extra mile. Short-notice business travel, aggressive deadlines and higher expectations from clients or higher-ups will test your resilience. Watch your words — even small slip-ups could snowball into big problems. A new career path might surface; examine the details closely.

(₿) Extra cash either from a side hustle or overtime. Think twice before splurging. A surprise fee or fine may cause you to readjust your budget. Be extra careful when putting your signature on any documents. Don't sign on to be a guarantor for anyone.

(♥) You and your partner may be in perfect harmony on most things, but financial matters could spark some disagreements. Understanding each other's money mindset is key to moving forward. Try to listen with an open heart and find common ground. Your way may not be the best way.

(⚤) If you're seeing someone, you might be sensing that they aren't truly the right match for you. Avoiding an honest conversation with them could lead to unnecessary drama. A silver-tongued flirt with hot profile pics might slide into your DMs with an aim for your money and not your love.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) A heavier workload and an onslaught of requests may test your boundaries as higher-ups and colleagues rely on you. Learn to say no. Team projects may demand extra patience and diplomatic navigation. Your adaptability will be crucial as you recalibrate work-life priorities. Thorough planning and careful decision-making will serve as your protection against any complications.

(₿) A strategic edge in your pay or rate negotiation is within reach – don't hesitate to seize the opportunity. Yono over Yolo when you want to buy something. Beware of tempting enticements and invitations to spend lavishly. Set a strict budget and stick to it.

(♥) Family dynamics or shared commitments could be a source of friction in your relationship. Communication with your partner might get clouded while inconvenient truths remain unaddressed. You're both sidestepping difficult conversations or avoiding confronting the elephant in the room, creating an emotional standstill. Opening up about these unspoken issues will be your pathway to reconnection.

(⚤) Opportunities to meet potential love interests of the same and opposite sex are on the cards. You may realise that you can be attracted to someone outside the binary. Take time to reflect, but your heart already holds the answers. Clarity within yourself is key to authentic connection with yourself and others.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You might experience disruptions to your routine due to a sudden role change or surprising challenges. Get ready to step outside your comfort zone as you encounter new and demanding tasks. This is your chance to demonstrate your resilience. Double-check key messages and files before hitting send to avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary drama.

(₿) Your income streams may get disrupted a bit. It's best to handle your money matters independently. Don't mix friends with business. Your dependent or pet may need more financial support than usual. You may have to pay for something you don't see coming.

(♥) Couples may have to adjust to something new in their relationship or maintain a long-distance relationship for the time being. Either way, you two are likely to disagree more.

(⚤) You might see the true colours of someone you're seeing and feel that it doesn't align with what you're seeking in a relationship. Cut your losses now or risk getting more emotionally invested. A romance scammer with a picture-perfect profile may slide into your DMs.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You feel fully recharged. You derive a sense of fulfillment from your solo or group tasks. Get ready for some well-deserved applause. Business owners may spot new growth opportunities or promising markets, but tread carefully as there are hurdles to clear.

(₿) Some unexpected expenses may disrupt your budget and you may need to see what can be paid later. A freelance opportunity may come to you via your online community. However, you'll have to accept it quickly or it'll go to someone else.

(♥) Faithful couples get to spend more quality time together. You two feel more comfortable with each other and drop all pretences. If you're two-timing, you may get exposed and shamed for it.

(⚤) You may fall head over heels for someone you just met. If you're seeing someone, you may realise that they aren't what you truly want. Ghosting them could ignite a whole drama later.