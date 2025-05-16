Guru's Weekly Buzz: May 15-21

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

STAY

Speed tours / Banyan Tree Samui

In the final scene of "The White Lotus", the lead characters of the hit HBO series are seen departing Koh Samui on a motorboat and sailing into the sunset. Set-jetting fans of the series visitors to Koh Samui can recreate the voyage among the lush islands and limestone cliffs of Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park courtesy of Banyan Tree Samui, and its new speedboat, Sense Of The Sea. Guests can experience an eight-hour excursion (maximum 15 persons, plus three crew members) around Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park in the 12-metre Sense Of The Sea. Other excursions among the diverse marine ecosystem and azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand include a six-hour round trip to Koh Phangan, site of the infamous Full Moon Party. Voyagers who prefer more sedate sightseeing might instead opt for the five island's sunset cruise or a four to six hour boat trip to Koh Taen and Koh Matsum, two small and barely inhabited islands, the latter being dubbed Thailand’s “Bay of Pigs” due to the drift of wild but tourist-friendly pigs that live on the beach. Visit the resort website.

New villas / V Villas Phuket

V Villas Phuket, the exclusive all-private pool villa resort nestled on a secluded hilltop overlooking Ao Yon Bay, has opened a collection of luxury villas. The feature a range of accommodation options, including two-bedroom pool villas, three-bedroom pool villas and a six-bedroom pool villa. The villas boast the same signature architectural design that defines V Villas Phuket. Each villa also features a private infinity pool. Visit the resort website.

Staycation package / Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui on Lipa Noi has launched staycation offers tailored specifically for Thai residents. Situated on one of the only sunset-facing beaches on the island, the property offers a unique atmosphere for romantic escapes and family getaways. Suites and beachfront villas feature private patios, sea views and multi-bedroom layouts for groups. Thai residents get 20% off the best flexible rate, treatments at Nikki Spa, food & beverage, complimentary breakfast and early check-in & late check-out. Visit the resort website.

Opening offer / Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi / Until May 31

Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi is the latest property from Centara Hotels & Resorts and opened its doors on April 1. Besides 69 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi also boasts Thai and Western dining featuring locally sourced ingredients at Terra Bar & Café and modern meeting and event spaces. The nearby landmarks are the Ratchaburi National Museum, Wat Mahathat Worawihan and Ruesi Khao Ngu Cave. Book a stay by May 31 to take advantage of its “The Heart of Ratchaburi: Exclusive Opening Offer”. This limited-time promotion includes daily breakfast for two, hotel credit for food and drink equal to 15% of the daily room rate and the flexibility of early check-in and late check-out. As usual, CentaraThe1 members earn triple points during their stay. Visit the website.

Pride packages / NH Hotels

In celebration of Pride Month, NH Bangkok Asoke and NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard offer affordable packages for those looking to join in the Pride celebration in Bangkok, especially the parade from Siam to Ratchaprasong. Both hotels will also offer rainbow-themed food and drink throughout June. Both hotels are also located along the BTS line, so guests can explore the city with ease. Visit the website.

EAT

Hokkaido season / Akira Back Bangkok / Until June 30

Akira Back Bangkok is offering “The Season Of Hokkaido” in a new menu until the end of June. Chef Yoon Sung-hyun new menu includes the Hokkaido sashimi platter, an assortment of ocean-fresh delicacies, including scallop, uni, ikura, and kani; and Taraba crab leg tempura served with fragrant shiso leaf, spicy yuzu aioli and garnished with micro coriander. For meat lovers, Hokkaido Wagyu toban yaki features a prime cut of A5 Hokkaido Wagyu striploin accompanied by a medley of mushrooms and house-made toban sauce, while Wagyu nigiri is a cut of A5 wagyu beef, delicately seared, served over seasoned rice and topped with Oscietra caviar, wasabi pickle, garlic chips, and aka oroshi. Available for dinner.

Midday escape / Ventisi

At Ventisi, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, city views and a flavour-packed buffet come together for a midday escape that’s anything but ordinary. From Thai and Italian favourites to global comfort food, the buffet begins with a premium selection of seafood on ice, served alongside freshly prepared sushi and sashimi that showcase the precision and purity of Japanese culinary traditions. From there, guests can explore a variety of appetisers and crisp salads, followed by warm, slow-simmered soups rich in flavour and rustic, freshly baked breads. Main courses span beloved Thai favourites and comforting Italian classics, all crafted with care using premium ingredients. For dessert, an inviting spread of house-made sweets awaits, featuring everything from delicate pastries to seasonal fruit and indulgent treats, each offering a satisfying finish to your lunch.

Dining offers / Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town / Until June 30

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town has unveiled a series of culinary offers this May. At Krua Talad Yai, one person will dine for half-price when accompanied by a partner paying the full price with the "Breakfast Promotion". Valid until June 30. Also at Krua Talad Yai, the Market Place Buffet returns with succulent seafood, cooked to-order. The finest Thai river prawns will be on promotion is available until May 31. "Eat Out With Marriott Bonvoy", the nationwide food festival, returns for three months of members-only culinary offers. Until July 31, lovers of fine Japanese cuisine can savour a selection of Japanese delights. At Yue Restaurant & Bar the "Multi-Course Set Menu" is on offer until June 27.

Summer truffle / Red Sky

At Red Sky, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, indulge in a specially curated menu that celebrates the delicate subtlety of summer truffles. Crafted by chef Luca Russo, these dishes are designed to highlight the truffle, offering a unique culinary experience. The menu includes a selection of thoughtfully composed dishes, such as Poached egg with truffle mousseline, porcini mushrooms, and summer truffle; Hokkaido scallops paired with Parmesan and summer truffle; and traditional Fresh tagliolini, gently tossed in butter and summer truffle.

Set lunches / Ms.Jigger

Ms.Jigger has debuted new Italian set lunch menus designed for an easy weekday lunchtime reward or lingering mid-day weekends. The weekday set lunch, perfect to slot into busy schedules, while on weekends diners can take it a little slower with meals that include free-flow antipasti. The “Pranzo Perfetto” weekday set lunch is available Monday through Friday, featuring Carpaccio di manzo (beef carpaccio with Parmesan and rocket) and Carpaccio di salmone (salmon carpaccio with orange and balsamic caviar), alongside enticing main courses including Fettuccine alla Bolognese prepared with rich Wagyu beef ragout, freshly baked pizzas and hearty grilled Salsiccia grigliata (Luganega sausage) served with mashed potatoes.

JOIN

Cruise savings / Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is offering the “Fleetwide Sale,” featuring up to 30% off on more than 200 sailings departing through 31 March, 2026. Inspired voyages aboard its eight small, luxurious ships span Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, South America, the South Pacific and beyond, giving guests the chance to set sail in style to a truly global array of destinations. Travellers can choose to explore the glacial landscapes of Iceland or the historic coastlines of the British Isles, discover ancient ruins in Greece and Turkey, browse vibrant markets in Southeast Asia, or unwind on the coral-fringed shores of French Polynesia and Fiji. In addition to these exceptional savings, bookings made by June 30, will feature a free beverage package, shipboard credit of up to US$800 and 50% reduced deposits (excluding Brazil).

Four hands dinners / Aulis Phuket

Aulis Phuket, Simon Rogan’s 15-seat chef's table in Phang Nga, Thailand, has announced the “Friends Of Aulis Phuket” collaboration series starting from this month. The series will take place at its home in Iniala Beach House, featuring a line-up of restaurants and chefs from around Asia. Visiting restaurants include chef Deepanker Khosla’s from Haoma in Bangkok (May 21-22), and chef Richie Lin from Mume in Taipei (June 11-12). The line-up continues with Locavore NXT (in November 2025) led by chefs Eelke Plasmeijer and Ray Adriansyah from Ubud, Bali; and Toyo Eatery and Inatô, two Filipino restaurants on Dec 3-4. A "Stay And Dine Package" offers an overnight stay at Iniala Beach House for one or two-night stays during the collaboration events.

Body dreaming / Slowcombo / May 17

The "Body Dreaming" workshop is a transformative two-hour workshop where movement meets the unconscious. Rooted in Jungian and Depth psychology, this experiential journey invites you to explore the symbolic language of the body through intuitive movement, somatic expression and guided inner work. As we dance with our shadows and gestures, "Body Dreaming" opens a sacred space to access forgotten parts of ourselves, unearth hidden narratives and embody the archetypes that live within. Book via @calistagoh.online.

Sip and paint / Avani Ratchada Bangkok / May 17

Get ready for a creative and fun-filled afternoon with the Sip & Paint Experience at Metro Lounge, Avani Ratchada Bangkok on May 17. In collaboration with The Paint Story, this event is for all, whether you’re a seasoned artist or a beginner. While painting, enjoy unlimited wine, beer or cocktails. Seats are limited.

Anniversary celebrations / Park Hyatt Bangkok / May 23-25

In celebration of Park Hyatt Bangkok’s 8th birthday, look forward to a new pampering room package and a gastronomic online sale. The occasion culminates in three extravagant parties not to be missed over the weekend from May 23-25. Until May 31, indulge in a specially curated "8 Celebration Escape". Unwind in a well-appointed room and enjoy exclusive access to a new Executive Retreat at The Park, offering bespoke service and culinary indulgences. Savour a sumptuous live-station lunch, signature afternoon tea and premium evening bites complemented by handcrafted drinks. The pampering continues with a combined 88-minute relaxing treatment for two at the tranquil Panpuri Organic Spa. Available for booking until May 30 for stays until May 31. Until May 23, the restaurants and bars will be offering up to 50% off discounted vouchers, available on Park Hyatt Bangkok’s Online Shop.

Film series / TK Park / May 25

The next movie of the 2025 Contemporary World Film Series is a comedy from Argentina. "Corazon Loco" (So Much Love To Give), directed by Marcos Carnevale. The screening will be at TK Park at CentralWorld at 4pm. The screening is supported by the Embassy of the Argentine Republic, who will host a reception of snacks and drinks, after the screening. It is part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of bilateral relations between the Argentine Republic and Thailand. Email filmforum17@gmail.com for tickets, which are B20, paid at the door.

Beer and dine / Nimitr x Vana Brewing / May 24

Nimitr at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok will collaborate with Vana Brewing to present an exclusive Thai Craft Beer Dinner on May 24. The evening features a five-course Thai dining experience, each dish paired with an award-winning Thai craft beer. Each attendee will also receive an exclusive "137 Pillars x Vana Brewing" ceramic coaster as a keepsake.

Wedding showcase / Dusit Thani Bangkok / May 18

Dusit Thani Bangkok will host a wedding showcase on May 18, offering an opportunity for couples to step inside the very spaces where their dream day could unfold. At 1,350m², the reimagined Napalai Grand Ballroom will be offering a full-scale wedding experience. The showcase will also highlight Lumpini Room and the adjacent Lumpini Lawn. Couples will have the chance to meet wedding experts, from couturiers to photographers, stationery designers to stylists. There will be opportunities to browse exquisite bridal gowns, refined groom’s attire and bespoke invitation designs and gain insights into jewellery selections at an exclusive session hosted by Beauty Gems.

Wine dinner / Pru x Penfolds / May 20

Pru will collaborate with Penfolds for the “3 Decades of Grange Wine Dinner", which will showcase a six-course menu crafted by chef Jimmy Ophorst paired with three decades of Penfolds Grange vintages. Joshua Yim, Penfolds’ brand ambassador, will share insights into the heritage and craftsmanship behind the exceptional Grange vintages.

Kitchen takeover / Must Wine Bar x Dimitrios Moudios / May 21

Must Wine Bar presents "Must Cook Vol. 5", a one-night-only culinary takeover by chef Dimitrios Moudios on May 20. Must Cook is a signature series that invites chefs to step into the kitchen and create a menu that reflects what they love to cook most — free from formality, full of flavour and paired with wine. The chef will be serving an à la carte menu inspired by his borderless ideology and global experiences.

Kitchen collab / Sababa x Margo / May 25

Chef Maxim Baile welcomes chef Wilfrid Hocquet in Sababa's kitchen for one day only. Come for the Sunday vibe, bring a friend, sip some wines and enjoy the food curated by chefs Hocquet (Margo) and Baile (Sababa).

Chefs collab / Signature Bangkok / May 22-24

The "Reunion 3.0" is set to take over Signature Bangkok from May 22-24 and brings together four world-class chefs from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Thailand. The event kicks off with a Cheese & Wine Night, showcasing Les Frères Marchand. Participating chefs are Thierry Drapeau, Gary Kirchens from Aurum in Belgium, Syrco Bakker from his namesake in Bali and pastry chef Erwann Guillois from France.

Wine evening / Baan Phraya, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok / May 19

Bangkok’s wine scene is about to welcome a true icon. Sybille Kuntz, one of the most visionary voices in German riesling, will be the guest of honour at an exclusive dinner at Baan Phraya, the Mandarin Oriental’s intimate riverside dining venue. Guests will be guided through a tasting journey of Sybille’s dry Mosel rieslings from Qualitätswein to Trockenbeerenauslese paired with a specially curated menu in a stunning Chao Phraya setting. A rare chance to experience the full expression of her biodynamic, age-worthy wines in the presence of the woman behind them. Contact the Wine Merchant.

Austrian evening / Le Méridien Bangkok / May 21

Le Méridien Bangkok will host “An Evening Of Austrian Elegance”, a one-night-only Austrian wine dinner on May 21 at Tempo. The evening brings together three winemakers from Austria — Markus Bach of Eisenberg, Johannes Gebeshuber of Thermenregion and the Kirnbauer family of Burgenland for a rare chance to explore their award-winning wines alongside the stories and terroirs that shaped them. Paired with a meticulously crafted six-course menu and a dessert, each glass reveals a unique expression.

Film screening / House Samyan / May 18

The Hungarian film, "Seveled" (Neither With You) will be screened during the EU Film Festival 2025 in Bangkok on May 18 at 1pm, at House Samyan Cinema. A romantic comedy movie about a chaotic relationship, entry is free. Collect up to two tickets per person at the box office one hour before show time. Seats are under a first-come, first-served basis.

We fit together / The Ultimate Fitness Force 2025 / June 7-8

Fitness First Thailand, Iconsiam and Les Mills Asia Pacific join forces to host "The Ultimate Fitness Force 2025" and turn True Icon Hall into a playground for health nuts with world-class trainers and group fitness. Be ready for 13 fitness classes from Les Mills, ranging from body combat to pilates. Dance your calories away with "Red Hot Dance Ignition by Fitness First" programme, which features music of various genres to dance to. Book via Eventpop.

Not so ordinary / Aesthetic Of Ordinariness / May 17 to Aug 19

ATTA Gallery is co-hosting “Aesthetic Of Ordinariness”, the tenth exhibition in the Self Enquiry project by Kamin Lertchaiprasert, at the 31st Century Museum of Contemporary Spirit in Chiang Mai. In this exhibition, Kamin presents “Hope Is Now”, a three-line poem inspired by his 2023 travels to Koh Phangan, Koh Tao and Koh Phayam, along with the video “Slow Life, 2024”, which captures his experiences with life under the sea. These works, including a new interpretation of his 1997 piece “The Sun”, express his belief in the quiet beauty and peace found in life’s simple moments. Also featured is Tirawat Sangphueng whose canto poem “Cloud Sweep / Banthat Mai” and an installation reflecting on a simple life in Chiang Khan form a poetic dialogue with Kamin’s works. The opening will be held in the form of a conversation in Thai titled “Aesthetic Of Ordinariness” on May 17 at 2 pm with Jon Jandai (farmer and founder of the Pun Pun Center for Self-Reliance), Tirawat Sangphueng and Api Panuwong (shakuhachi or Zen flute player). The conversation will be moderated by Kamin.

STUFF

Lip shades / Gucci Beauty

Gucci Beauty unveils new finishes of its signature lipstick shades–from classic matte to high-shine and liquid soft matte–offering the perfect match for any look. Starting with Rouge à Lèvres Mat #509 "Gucci Rosso Ancora", Gucci’s ultimate shade of red is now offered in two additional best-selling lipstick finishes: Rouge de Beauté Brillant, a high-shine hybrid formula, and Rouge à Lèvres Liquide Mat, a transfer-proof liquid soft matte. Expanding this palette, also #217 "Valeria Rose" and #308 "Lucy Dark Orange" are available across the three lipstick finishes.