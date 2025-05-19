Join fitness race BYD Hyrox Bangkok

Interested people are invited to join or witness "BYD Hyrox Bangkok", a global fitness race which debuts in Thailand for the first time at Bitec, Bang Na-Trat Road, on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 9,000 fitness enthusiasts have already registered to take on the challenge, putting their endurance and strength to the test in a race format that has captivated athletes worldwide.

Open to all fitness levels, the Bangkok race welcomes a diverse field of participants, with a balanced mix of men and women competing across singles, doubles, relay categories and the newly introduced Adaptive category for individuals with disabilities.

Since its inception in Germany in 2017 with just 650 participants, Hyrox has rapidly grown into one of the most exciting fitness competitions worldwide. The format -- which blends running with functional workout stations -- has proven to be a game-changer, drawing record-breaking participation across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Thailand joins the growing list of Hyrox destinations, alongside new expansions into Japan and New Zealand later this year. The Bangkok format consists of an alternating sequence of a 1km run followed by a functional workout station, repeated eight times.

The stations include 1,000m SkiErg, 50m sled pull, 50m sled push, 80m burpee broad jumps, 1,000m rowing, 200m farmers carry, 100m sandbag lunges and 100 wall balls.

Top contenders from Thailand and beyond are expected to take on the inaugural race, with many vying for podium finishes and World Championship qualification spots. Local Hyrox ambassadors and fitness influencers will also participate, encouraging the Thai fitness community to embrace this global challenge. There are limited tickets remaining for those looking to experience the atmosphere in person.