Thailand Craft Cocoa 2025 kicks off today

Myriad craft cocoa creations from various brands are ready to please your sweet tooth at Thailand Craft Cocoa 2025 which kicks off today and runs until Sunday, at the Eden, Central Court and Beacon zones, 1st floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road.

Held under the theme "The Growth Of Cacao Journey; Local To Global" by the Thai Specialty Chocolate Trade Association and the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM), this year's event brings together craft cocoa brands from quality plantations nationwide, as well as Thai cocoa shops certified for their international quality that is on par with the standards of the International Chocolate Awards.

Many brands that won awards from the "2024 Craft Drinking Chocolate" competition are offering free tastings. They include Sakulthai Farm, Chocoholic.thai, Choc-a-dii, Boo Chocolate, PLearn Chocolate, Wewish, Khom Chocolatier House, Charlee and Friends -- Specialty Cocoa and Chocolate, AfterChoc.Chocolate and Charoendee Garden.

Prepare to browse through delightful products by entrepreneurs of premium quality Thai cocoa from DIPROM community under the Department of Industrial Promotion; and meet with chocolate makers from Ukraine, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia who bring along their signature creations.

New experiences to explore this year include "Holic Choco Truck", the first Thai craft chocolate truck from Chocoholic.thai; an "Open Bar" by Charoendee Garden serving exquisite, creative craft cocoa drinks; and a "Chocolate Cave" featuring craft creative drink alongside the innovative Bon Bon menu by Cocoa XO Centara Grand.

This is also an opportunity for chocolate aficionados to experience the sensations of extraordinary aromas, tastes and mouthfeels of fine chocolate during "A Taste Of Winner" activity, which gathers both Thai and international brands that won awards from global competitions like the International Chocolate Awards and the Academy of Chocolate Awards.

Another highlight is the "XOCO Craft Brewer Championship 2025" which looks for the best chocolate barista who makes the best chocolate drinks. It will take place on Saturday.

There is also a bakery and pastry zone offering various cocoa recipes paired with cocoa drinks from famous shops such as James Boulangerie and Sauvage by Mr Chou.