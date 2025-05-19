Classical piano sensation Lang Lang to perform in Thailand

Lang Lang, one of the world's greatest pianists, will perform his first-ever recital in Thailand, at the Main Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on May 31 at 7.30pm.

Presented by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, the historic show will mark a defining moment for the Thai classical music scene as Lang Lang is a global icon of classical music and a growing phenomenon, with over 16 million social media followers.

Whether performing at the Beijing Olympics or playing for dignitaries like Pope Francis and multiple US presidents, his reach is unparalleled. Lang Lang has brought classical music to the centre of global pop culture. He is not only a performer, but also an influential advocate for music education through his Lang Lang International Music Foundation, and a UN Messenger of Peace.

For his Bangkok debut, he will present a carefully curated selection of works that highlight his brilliance -- Fauré's lyrical Pavane, Schumann's fiery Kreisleriana, and a collection of Chopin's most beloved works, including the passionate Mazurkas and the grand Polonaise.

photo courtesy of RBSO Foundation

Each piece is a showcase of emotional depth and technical artistry, which become unforgettable experiences under Lang Lang's fingers. This concert will be an extraordinary treat for classical music lovers and a perfect way to celebrate the season of love.

Tickets cost 1,500, 2,500, 4,000, 6,000, 8,000 and 12,000 baht and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com. The top price ticket includes a pre-concert cocktail reception, a concert programme booklet, a signed Lang Lang CD of Saint-Saëns, and a post-concert group meet and greet with Lang Lang.