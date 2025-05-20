The Yussef Dayes Experience play #HYHBKK Live! at Lido Connect

Mark your calendars -- internationally acclaimed drummer, composer and producer Yussef Dayes is set to make a triumphant return to Bangkok with The Yussef Dayes Experience, performing live for one night only on June 6 at Lido Connect 2. The event is proudly presented by HAVE YOU HEARD?, continuing their mission to bring cutting-edge international acts to Thai audiences.

A dynamic force in contemporary music, Yussef Dayes first captured the hearts of Thai listeners with his unforgettable performance at Maho Rasop Festival 2022. Now, he returns with even greater momentum -- bringing the full weight of his critically acclaimed debut album, Black Classical Music, and his ever-evolving live experience to Bangkok's vibrant music scene.

Recognised for his genre-defying sound, Dayes fuses jazz, broken beat, soul and raw improvisation into a hypnotic, high-energy performance style. While many musicians thrive in the studio, Dayes is renowned for making the stage his playground -- transforming each show into a unique, immersive journey. His sets are not just concerts; they are percussive narratives, blending technical brilliance with emotional resonance.

Black Classical Music has been celebrated worldwide, and features collaborations with artists such as Tom Misch, Masego and more. The album has earned Dayes both an Ivor Novello Award for Best Album and two BRIT Award nominations, solidifying his reputation as one of the most innovative voices in modern jazz and experimental music.

Beyond the studio and stage, Dayes has redefined the concept of live sessions. With projects like Live From Malibu, Live At Joshua Tree and Yussef Dayes In Japan, he has transformed performances into cinematic experiences -- merging music with striking natural landscapes and visual storytelling.

Now, Bangkok joins this global map of extraordinary venues, as Yussef Dayes brings his visionary sound to the heart of the city. Fans can expect an evening of sonic exploration, rhythmic depth and unforgettable live energy.