A lifestyle expo worth diving into

Nearly 600 exhibitors will offer exclusive deals and products for golfers, divers and travel enthusiasts during "Thailand Golf & Dive Expo Plus Outdoor Fest 2025", which kicks off on Thursday and runs daily from 11am to 8pm until Sunday. The venue is Hall 5–6 of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Ratchadaphisek Road.

Organised by NCC Management and Development, this is Asean's largest lifestyle tourism exhibition and promotes golf courses, diving schools, tour operators, marine equipment providers, eco-lodges and camera gear suppliers under the same roof.

The annual expo features educational and conservation-related activities including seminars on marine protection and underwater photography techniques. Divers are encouraged to donate used diving equipment for community use under the "TDEX You Give...We Share" campaign.

Besides the travel packages on offer, the event is an opportunity for those planning to visit famous diving spots in Chumphon, Koh Samui, Krabi and Phangnga to obtain travel information from the local offices of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

This year will also feature a business matching programme, inviting buyers from Vietnam and Malaysia to meet with Thai entrepreneurs. Another highlight is the display of 41 photos that made it to the final round of the 18th TDEX Underwater Photo Contest. Thirteen of them will be selected as winners on Thursday. Also shown will be the three winning video clips from the 2nd TDEX Underwater Moment Video Contest.