Hyrox Apac arrives in Bangkok
Hyrox Apac arrives in Bangkok

More than 9,000 are set to compete in the global fitness race's debut in Thailand

PUBLISHED : 20 May 2025 at 15:29

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

The world’s biggest fitness race, Hyrox, is making its debut in Thailand, with race days being held on May 24-25 in Bangkok. 

More than 9,000 fitness enthusiasts have registered to take on the challenge, putting their endurance and strength to the test in a race format that has captivated athletes worldwide. Demand for Hyrox Bangkok has been unprecedented, with the first race selling out within the first 18 hours, leading to the addition of a second day, which is nearly sold out.

The event is set to take place at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Bitec) and is open to all fitness levels. Hyrox Bangkok will welcome a diverse field of participants, with a balanced mix of men and women competing across singles, doubles, relay categories and the newly introduced Adaptive category for individuals with disabilities.

Since its inception in Germany in 2017 with 650 participants, Hyrox has grown into one of the most exciting fitness competitions worldwide. The format, which blends running with functional workout stations, has proven to be a game-changer, drawing record-breaking participation across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

With more than 961 racers at Hyrox’s first-ever Apac race in Hong Kong in 2023, participation has soared, culminating in more than 10,000 competitors at the recent Hyrox Brisbane in March. The race will expand to Japan and New Zealand this year.

The Hyrox Bangkok format consists of an alternating sequence of a 1km run followed by a functional workout station, repeated eight times. The stations include: 1,000m SkiErg, 50m sled pull, 50m sled push, 80m burpee broad jumps, 1,000m rowing, 200m farmers carry, 100m sandbag lunges and 100 wall balls. 

Top contenders from Thailand and beyond are expected to take on the inaugural race, with many vying for podium finishes and world championship qualification spots.

Register as a racer or spectator at hyroxthailand.com/event/hyrox-bangkok.

