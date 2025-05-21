Break the barrier

When hearing aid devices used by deaf students are damaged, it interrupts their studies. These students had already requested replacements from a government organisation, but the process takes a long time even though the devices are essential for daily life.

To assist the students and others who need hearing aids, the Foundation for the Deaf under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, asked Prof Nantawat Boramanand, former dean of the Faculty of Law at Chulalongkorn University and host of his own photographic exhibitions, to stage "The Sound Of Silence" at Central: The Original Store. The exhibition aims to raise 3 million baht to fund 200 hearing aids.

Since 2022, Prof Nantawat has held three exhibitions, "The Tale Of Two Cities", "The Tale Of Two Cities: Epilogue" and "Last Year Photographed By Nantawat", to fund cochlear implant surgeries. The exhibitions raised 27 million baht, with 19 million baht having been used to fund implant surgeries for 38 children so far. There are more children waiting for cochlear implants, however, the fund for hearing aids will remain separate from money used for surgeries.

Sook Sanan Jotikasthira, chairman of the Foundation for the Deaf, explained their many needs.

Sook Sanan Jotikasthira.

"In addition to cochlear implant surgeries, the foundation also provides hearing aids to children and the elderly. Additionally, there are those who received hearing aids from government agency many years ago and now the devices have become old and impaired. These people cannot wait to receive free replacements from the government since it will take a year," explained Sook Sanan.

Although the Foundation for the Deaf focuses on assisting children with hearing loss, it began with helping the elderly.

"Nowadays, people live longer and the number of elderly people who are hearing- impaired has increased; many of them need hearing aids," said Sook Sanan.

"If they live in remote areas, it is difficult to travel back and forth from their house to the hospital to obtain a hearing device. The process requires a hearing test, medical confirmation of being hearing-impaired, making the ear mould, then device selection and fitting.

"The foundation provides a one-stop service for this process once a year in rural areas. However, the foundation has limited resources; we cannot provide this kind of service in every province. We hope that our service will be a model for other organisations to follow."

Prof Nantawat explained that there are many grades of hearing device in the market. The foundation will purchase 200 devices from Switzerland for 23 schools that specialise in teaching deaf students, while others will go to the elderly.

Collaborative works by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

"The foundation interviews elderly people who request hearing aids," said Prof Nantawat. "There is much research showing loss of hearing can affect the psychological health and mental acuity of adults.

"Additionally, infants diagnosed with hearing loss should wear aids because the device will stimulate the auditory pathways in their brain. When infants are ready, they will undergo cochlear implant surgery."

"The Sound Of Silence" is the fourth exhibition created by Prof Nantawat that will contribute to the Foundation for the Deaf.

"I want them to be able to hear; I want sounds to penetrate their silence," he said. "People with hearing loss live in a world of silence. I want sounds to rush in to their world so they can hear these sounds.

"People who come to this exhibition will help penetrate the silence for these hearing-impaired individuals. They can help by making monetary contributions or purchasing photographs."

"The Sound Of Silence" features 31 photographs taken by Prof Nantawat and 35 artworks created collaboratively by Prof Nantawat and guest artists. Each guest artist painted or demonstrated another technique on black and white photographs taken by Prof Nantawat.

The guest artists are HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, ML Chiratorn Chirapravati, Somchok Sinnugool, Phansakdi Chakkaphak, Nakrob Moonmanas, Atchalinee Kesornsook, Arrinya Kuntino and Rakfah Sutterlin. Prof Nantawat humbly invited HRH Princess Sirindhorn to participate in creating five pieces for this collaborative art project. However, the Princess graciously granted 10 pieces to be sold to raise funds at the exhibition.

Photographs by Prof Nantawat.

At "The Sound Of Silence", guest artist collaborators add colours and vibrancy to Prof Nantawat's signature monochrome photographs.

"In a previous exhibition, some artists created their own black and white work on my black and white photographs, and they were a bit difficult to sell. Hence, this exhibition's idea of adding a rich kaleidoscope of colour to my photographs," explained Prof Nantawat.

All the photographs are new and have never been displayed before. Most are landscapes taken while Prof Nantawat was travelling in Paris, Venice, Copenhagen and Egypt.

Prof Nantawat admits that he felt stressed trying to raise 3 million baht, but remains confident that it will happen. If the goal is achieved, it will encourage him to continue helping the foundation.

Sook Sanan added that gadgets such as mobile phones and tablets help those with hearing loss to communicate with one another, but it would be nice if people with normal hearing could better communicate with those who have hearing loss.

"Sign language is like a foreign language Thai people cannot understand. Some schools teach sign language, but it is a communication link still missing in society. If anyone is interested in learning, there are free classes at the Foundation for the Deaf every Saturday."