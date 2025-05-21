Iconsiam welcomes Fitness Force

Fitness First Thailand is holding "The Ultimate Fitness Force 2025 (TUFF 2025)", Asia's largest group fitness festival, which will take place at True Icon Hall of Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road, on June 7 and 8.

Held in collaboration with Iconsiam and Les Mills Asia Pacific, the premier fitness event is set to attract 8,000 participants from across Asia for the ultimate group workout experience.

Uniting enthusiasts and top instructors, the two-day festival will redefine group fitness by bringing together high-energy workouts, world-class trainers, and an electrifying festival atmosphere.

Whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, this event promises an unparalleled fitness experience that blends movement, music and motivation.

Over the two days, Les Mills will present 13 classes covering body pump, body combat, body jam, RPM, dance, body balance and Pilates, while Fitness First will present red hot dance ignition featuring a mix of pop, hip-hop, house, Latin, shuffle, K-pop and EDM with a sexy, feminine twist.

Joining the event will be Les Mills trainers, presenters and ambassadors, as well as top superstars from Thailand team. Besides immersive stage production with cutting-edge sound, lighting and visuals, Hyrox will offer a physical fitness test designed for all levels.

Tickets for standard class cost 900 baht per session, with premium options as VIP front-row access and exclusive meet-and-greet sessions available.