Old places, new menus

Bored of eating the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

Nikaku Bangkok

Nikaku Bangkok is the only Kyushu omakase restaurant in Bangkok, offering an authentic Edomae-style omakase rooted in the techniques of traditional Japanese sushi-making.

To mark the new season, Nikaku Bangkok welcomes chef Setsuo Funahashi, chef-patron of Nikaku Japan, from May 22–24. His visit brings with it a new seasonal omakase menu — a rare opportunity for diners in Thailand to experience Kyushu’s finest summer delicacies, personally crafted by a master of traditional Edomae sushi.

At Nikaku, every piece of nigiri reflects a philosophy of restraint and balance, using techniques such as Honte-gaeshi (traditional nigiri formation) and Anbai (the art of perfect seasoning).

Fish is flown directly from the Kanmon Straits and Kyushu, arriving in Bangkok the same day to be prepared with absolute freshness and precision. Guests may also enjoy a curated Kyushu tea experience, featuring rare teas from each prefecture on the island served with mineral water imported from Japan to enhance purity.

Aulis Phuket

Aulis Phuket, Simon Rogan’s 15-seat chef's table in Phang Nga, has unveiled its latest sustainability initiatives alongside the launch of its new, hyper-seasonal tasting menu.

Celebrating Thailand’s native flavours led by executive chef Oli Marlow and head chef Charlie Wilson, the team at Aulis Phuket celebrates native flavours by collaborating with local farmers and growers, utilising produce sourced from Thailand and their on-site smallholding farm to craft the innovative new tasting menu.

Highlights from the menu include Khon Kaen wagyu tartare, with pale ale from Phuket’s Full Moon Brewery, horseradish from Chul Farm and herbs plucked fresh from the Iniala Beach House gardens. Aged and cured Khao Yai duck is served with heirloom carrot doughnut and preserved mulberry from Rai Na Rak organic farm. Other notable dishes include Ranong scallop with sea jelly and bergamot, served with fermented jicama and Hua Hin caviar smoked with leftover rice husks, and day boat orange spotted grouper caught fresh by Catch & Co, stuffed with Thai chives and Black Jack fig molasses, served with roasted fish bones and fermented tea.

A refreshing palate cleanser awaits with Chiang Mai sheep’s yoghurt featuring coriander, aerated lime and leaf top oil; followed by a dessert of Kaew Kamin mango with bee pollen and chamomile cake, iced coconut, cream infused with local vanilla and marigold from the gardens.

Reinterpretations of Aulis’ signature dishes with a Thai twist include truffle pudding caramelised in Nam Hom coconut, enriched with black garlic and Chiang Rai cheese; grilled salad over embers complemented by makwaeng pepper custard, preserved elderflower and Melano black truffle.

Even the timeless chef Rogan "Aulis" dessert, showcasing a blend of caramel mousse, white miso and Phuket pineapple with aromatics is served.

Sartoria By Paulo Airaudo

Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo, the Italian restaurant on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire transports diners’ tastebuds to the rolling fields, lush forests and fishing villages of Italy, as it presents a series of delectable dishes that showcase some of the finest imported seasonal ingredients.

The first Southeast Asian restaurant by chef Paulo Airaudo, Sartoria evokes the spirit of Florence, the iconic Tuscan city. Executive chef Ales Donat has unveiled a new menu highlight premium seasonal ingredients from around the world.

Kinmedai features a perfectly cooked fillet of pure white deep-sea fish, enhanced with fresh white asparagus and morels, and finished with an indulgent Champagne sauce. A tender and flavourful breast of pigeon is elevated with crisp green asparagus, parsnip and a classic vierge sauce. The firefly squid is an original “East meets West” creation of squid, accompanied with guanciale (Italian cured pork cheek), squid consommé and local finger lime.

Diners will also be treated to Wagyu beef with Oscietra caviar and shallot marmalade, while a pre-dessert of rhubarb sorbet with strawberry jelly will cleanse the palate for the sweet delights that lie ahead.

The dishes form part of “L’Opera Completa”, an eight-course journey, while the kinmedai is also served with L’Essenza, a six-course culinary experience.

Le Du Kaan

Le Du Kaan, also on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, has launched of a special menu that showcases the kingdom's fresh seasonal produce.

Available until the end of June, the new Summer Menu is a celebration of the natural, organic ingredients that bloom at this time of year, including tropical fruits, fragrant herbs, locally caught seafood and responsibly reared meats, all prepared in the inimitable style of Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn.

Five sensational summer dishes are available. Yum polamai is a savoury summer fruit salad that blends ripe papaya puree, pineapple, mango, green apple, fruits of the day and watermelon granita with iconic Thai herbal flavour like kaffir lime leaves, plus roasted coconut and cashew nuts. Sao nam is a creative twist on the classic kanom jeen sao nam and a Thai-inspired take on cold soba. This chilled dish features kelp noodles, succulent crab meat, coconut milk, sweet pineapple, dried shrimp and quail eggs offering a refreshing blend of textures and flavours.

A choice of two mouthwatering main courses will highlight the finest ingredients from land and sea. Pla sa tia presents sustainable Andaman grouper with a healthy ginger broth, crispy ginger and winter melon, while massaman durian is a unique take on the classic Thai massaman curry that features perfectly tender Thai Tajima Wagyu beef, durian from Chanthaburi province and black garlic, served with the rice of the day.

Finally, diners can end their summer meal with there wonderful som chun, a cool bitter orange sorbet with sweet bitter orange syrup, ginger honey, seasonal fruits and roasted peanuts.

Nimitr Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

Nimitr Restaurant & Rooftop Bar on the 27th floor of 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok rediscovers lost Thai recipes, thoughtfully refined through the “A Heritage Reimagined” series.

Being served until Aug 31, the special ancient Thai menu offers a curated selection of heritage dishes, refined across generations. Highlights include: Jelly hor mok, a savoury jelly mousse made from tender fish, fragrant herbs and rich curry spices. This Thai-European fusion dish was originally created to welcome foreign guests at the Royal Palace in the late 1800s.

Yum kor moo yang fugthong kati or grilled pork jowl is paired with shredded chicken, pumpkin, creamy coconut and roasted peanuts, all tossed in a sweet and sour dressing. This ancient dish explores a playful contrast of flavours and textures, where sour notes bring a sharp kick, while sweet elements offer comfort and balance.

The Sultan’s green curry is a royal Thai fusion with Middle Eastern influences that emerged shortly after green curry first appeared in ancient culinary texts. This rich and aromatic curry features tender beef, potatoes, okra, almonds, raisins and crispy shallots.

"For this season, we’ve researched and rediscovered even more traditional recipes, refining them for today’s tastes while preserving the essence of Thailand’s culinary traditions. Each dish is crafted using the finest local ingredients and aromatic herbs, offering a delicious blend of history, flavour and sustainability,” says executive chef Korawit Rungchat.

The Mayflower

A legendary name in Bangkok’s dining scene is making a grand comeback. The Mayflower, long celebrated for its refined Cantonese cuisine at the original Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, has officially reopened at Dusit Princess Srinakarin, Bangkok, bringing its rich culinary heritage to a new and elegant setting in the heart of Bangkok’s eastern district.

In its new home at Dusit Princess Srinakarin, Bangkok, the restaurant carries forward this legacy while embracing a refined, modern interpretation of traditional Cantonese cuisine.

Guests can once again savour signature favourites such as stir-fried pumpkin with salted egg, glass shrimp in chilli sauce, Peking duck and charcoal-roasted suckling pig, all crafted with premium ingredients and meticulous attention to detail. New contemporary creations also join the menu, such as fried rice with Hong Kong kale and salted fish, and Mayflower soup with abalone, fresh fish maw and mushrooms, bringing added flair to this timeless dining experience.

“The Mayflower has always held a special place in my heart,” says head chef Boonmee Poonrak. “To bring back the flavours that so many of our guests remember and love — while also introducing fresh new dishes that reflect our evolution — is a real privilege. This reopening is not just about continuing a legacy; it’s about creating new memories together, with the same passion and precision that defined us from the very beginning.”

To celebrate its return, The Mayflower is offering two special promotions available until June 30. An All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Buffet and The Mayflower Set Menu feature a wide selection of dim sum, paired with Chinese or chrysanthemum tea.

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok has introduced a special seasonal menu that showcases the rich culinary heritage of Shandong province, curated by chef Leslie Du.

Available for a limited time, diners can begin with the jellyfish salad Shandong style, a light and tangy dish with a signature texture. The leek and seafood stone pot rice is a sizzling aromatic dish served hot in a stone pot. Sea urchin crab roe sauce dumplings offer a luxurious bite, blending creamy roe and fresh sea urchin in delicate wrappers.

Other highlights include scallop meatballs and Matsutake soup, a subtle yet deeply flavoured broth, and braised tiger prawns with chinese cabbage, combining the sweetness of prawns with tender greens. For a comforting finish, “Ge Da” seafood soup with mom’s secret recipe evokes the warmth of home-cooked meals.

“These dishes are more than food — they’re my memories, my culture, and my story,” says chef Du. “It’s a true pleasure to share the flavors of Shandong with diners at Man Ho.” The Shandong menu will be available until June 30.

Enoteca

Enoteca, the Italian fine dining restaurant has unveiled a new Italian omakase menu serving seasonal flavours. The menu reflects Chef Federico Orrù’s passion for fresh, seasonal ingredients and innovative Italian cuisine, designed to surprise and delight with every course.

Current highlights include dishes white and green asparagus risotto with baby spinach and rocket salad, sea scallops with gratinated bread cream, shrimp oil, parsley oil and tiramisu. Available in four, five or seven courses.

The Standard Grill

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon has unveiling a revamped menu at its signature steakhouse. Rooted in New York City, reimagined in Bangkok, The Standard Grill delivers a fresh spin on steakhouse dining, which is helmed by new executive sous chef Alonso Lunar Zarate.

Start things off with standout appetisers like the Blue Fin tuna crudo served with blackened chilli oil vinaigrette, leek chips and tonnato. The prawn cocktail uses tiger prawns and is served with chipotle ketchup, shrimp aioli, cos lettuce, and shiso. The Standard Grill Tartare comes with potato crisps, smoked tomato, Jerusalem artichoke and toasted brioche.

At the heart of it all is the wood-fired grill, a showstopping 1kg MBS 4/5 Black Angus tomahawk carved tableside to make a statement. Other grill highlights include the butcher’s cut of MBS 4/5 Ranger Valley wagyu hanger steak; MBS 5+ Rangers Valley Black Market Black Angus sirloin, grain-fed for 270 days; and M.C. Herd lamb cutlets, spooned with mint salsa and tzatziki.

For Wagyu enthusiasts, the cult-classic The Standard Wagyu burger is a finger-licking fusion of smashed Wagyu patty, bacon jam, Dijon sauce, potato bun, house-made cornichon and Cheddar. The indulgent bone marrow is topped with oxtail jam, herby persillade and sourdough, alongside the arancini bouillabaisse with escabeche mussels. For pescatarians, the line-caught grouper and grilled seabass promise a one-way ticket to gastronomic bliss.

The hero dessert, a wood-fired cinnamon roll, embraces fire-driven flavours, its oven-fresh swirl draped in bourbon crème Anglaise, fresh figs and edible gold, while the classic tiramisu offers a rich and creamy counterpoint.

On the cocktail front, bold new additions take the experience up a notch. Forest Whisper arrives in a cloud of smoke, served straight from the trolley tableside, while Dewdrop adds a touch of spectacle with a sparkler-lit finish. And, of course, the vibe is locked in with a resident DJ spinning tracks on the table every Friday and Saturday.

Bo.Ian

Bo.lan is now open for lunch from Friday to Sunday. The midday offering features a mindful, seasonal Thai menu, designed for guests seeking a refined culinary experience in a more relaxed timeframe.

The menu offers the rich regional flavours of Thailand, along with the traditions, customs and stories that make Thai cuisine a true reflection of its land and people. From honouring Thai table etiquette to small rituals that ground guests in the present moment, the dining journey is one of quiet reflection and deep cultural appreciation.