Wrist-worn Warhols

In 1973, Andy Warhol added the oversized 15102, released in the previous year, to his collection of Piaget watches. With a 45mm case and gadroons curving around the bezel, this model was his seventh and favourite.

In 2014, Piaget gave the 15102, powered by the Beta 21 quartz movement, a catchy name -- Black Tie. Last year, it officially became known as the Andy Warhol Watch, as a tribute to the American cultural icon and key member of the Piaget Society.

The renaming is a partnership between Piaget and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. In addition, the Swiss brand interpreted the iconic design with a Clou de Paris pattern on the cushion-shaped case and a blue meteorite dial and equipped the Andy Warhol Watch with the self-winding 501P1 mechanical movement.

At Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025, Piaget showcased made-to-order variations in white or rose gold paired with a deep green or flecked white meteorite dial.

Another iteration expresses the maison's penchant for ornamental stones, with the dial hewn from Tiger's Eye in deep orange and brown tones, rendering a combination of graphic stripes and opalescent luster.

The customisation of an Andy Warhol Watch extends from the white or rose gold case and 10 different ornamental stone dials to baton or dauphine hands and the colour of the leather strap.