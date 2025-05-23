Park Bo-young to meet Thai fans in July

Park Bo-young, the award-winning South Korean actress, is renowned for her exceptional acting skills and ability to bring characters to life with depth and authenticity. Her signature charm and likeability have captured the hearts of audiences both in South Korea and around the world.

Recently, Park takes on the challenging dual roles of twin siblings in the upcoming drama Our Unwritten Seoul, which is set to premiere on tvN and Netflix tomorrow. Our Unwritten Seoul is a story of identical twins Miji and Mirae. While Miji lives in a rural area, Mirae works in Seoul. Due to being bullied in the workplace, Mirae decided to commit suicide. Fortunately, Miji saved her and then, they decided to swap identities.

In addition to portraying two distinct twin characters, Park is scheduled to meet Thai fans at "2025 Park Bo-young Fan Meeting Tour – Written By. In Bangkok". Organised by SM True, the fan-meet will take place on July 5 at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Hall, 7th Floor, Siam Square One.

Park began her career with the TV drama Secret Campus (2006) and has consistently delivered outstanding performances in both dramas and films. Her breakout role in Scandal Makers (2008) was a massive success and earned her the affectionate title of "Nation's Little Sister", along with multiple prestigious awards for Best New Actress and Popularity.

Most Thai fans knew Park from two popular TV romantic comedies, Oh My Ghost (2015) and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017). Aside from roles in lighthearted comedies, Park has taken on projects that allowed global audiences to experience deeper emotions, including the Netflix original series Daily Dose Of Sunshine (2023), which earned her the Best Actress award, the Disney+ original series Light Shop (2024) and the Netflix series Melo Movie (2024).

Tickets for "2025 Park Bo-young Fan Meeting Tour – Written By. In Bangkok" cost 2,500, 3,500, 4,500, 5,500 and 6,500 baht.