Your horoscope for May 23-29

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your enthusiasm for work is at its peak. Negotiating for more resources and time will be so easy for you. You often finish your daily tasks before their deadlines but an overwhelmed colleague may ask you for help. Your supervisor may ask to show a newcomer the ropes. A potential career move may pop up, but go over the details with great care. Look before you leap.

(₿) Expect monetary returns from your past efforts. The next week is a great time to seek new income sources or fine-tune your portfolio. Negotiations should go your way. You have full control over your spending and saving.

(♥) Talking money with your honey might be surprisingly easy. You two will share a soulful connection and meaningful moments. Love feels more real. Couples are each other's sources of support and safe spaces.

(⚤) An opportunity to meet someone who's physically your type is on the cards. However, it becomes quickly clear that they have several admirers and you'll have to extra effort to get their attention. A close family friend or someone in your family may play matchmaker.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Expect new opportunities that can boost your skills and connect you with inspiring people. Don't be a lone wolf in the office. Your pack's got your back. Your sharp instincts and clear-headed actions will cut through the clutter and help you nail goals.

(₿) Keep an eye out for surprising chances to boost your income or snag something valuable. The perfect moment to tidy up your financial plans is on the cards. Trust your gut — you've got a solid idea about what's worth your time and money. Scammers don't have a ghost of a chance to fool you.

(♥) Couples get to spend more time together. Any lingering issues between them will be resolved. Your relationship becomes stronger while new adventures or experiences add fresh excitement to your relationship.

(⚤) You may meet potential love interests both IRL and online, yet the special spark seems elusive. Don't worry — sometimes the heart needs time to recognise what it truly wants. Focus on enjoying your own company.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Your creative juices will be flowing like crazy, making it a breeze to solve tough challenges and finish all tasks. You might also find it surprisingly easy to pitch ideas you’ve been sitting on and chances are, they’ll land well with your audience. Out of the blue, a higher-up might entrust you with a confidential project while giving you their full backing.

(₿) Unexpected bills may pop up but you don't sweat because you've been making money moves. You might negotiate a fantastic deal. Your "scamdar" is on point. You can identify scammers from a mile away.

(♥) Get ready for some truly meaningful conversations with your partner. You have a real opportunity to clear the air, resolve any lingering issues and create a deeper connection between you two. Even with busy schedules pulling you two in different directions, your relationship will remain a source of comfort and strength. Your love for each other is rare.

(⚤) No one new makes your heart flutter but you're not really looking for a relationship either. Romance might be put on hold as you focus on levelling up yourself and your bank account. You know how to be your best single self.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You become super productive, creative and assertive. You exceed your expectations and smash through your records. What seems bad may turn out to be good. Higher-ups or key people may take notice of your outstanding performance and offer you their support or the door to meaningful career growth.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work awaits. Investors may shift their focus onto low-risk assets and carry more cash. You know how much you can spend on wants and you always save money before spending it.

(♥) Expect a deeper connection and newfound understanding with your partner. Old wounds may finally heal. Together, you’ll imagine your future with creativity and clarity. Get ready for date nights that are exciting and your bedroom antics that will leave you both breathless (in a good way, of course).

(⚤) You might click with someone who shares your passion but sees the world through a different lens, bringing excitement and new perspective to your life. You might meet them on a trip or they'll pop up in your Insta DMs. It’s the differences that make your heart skip a beat.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You can simplify complex tasks like nobody's business. You'll tackle hurdles strategically and achieve tangible results. A career leap or advancement opportunity might pop up. Don't let self-doubt or imposter syndrome hold you back from grabbing it. Remember all that you've accomplished. You deserve it!

(₿) You'll have the upper hand when negotiating your pay or rate. You might receive some valuable insider information or a heartfelt gift from a close friend or family member. Spending on experiences that spark joy or excite you might not only bring bliss but also open unexpected doors to financial opportunities. Good vibes attract good things, even money.

(♥) Expect playful disagreements and friendly competition with your partner. You two treat each other the same way whether at home or in public. You find it easier to juggle between pursuing your personal ambition and maintaining your relationship.

(⚤) You'll have a chance to connect with someone established in their industry, just be mindful of any red flags that may pop up. If you've previously broken someone's heart in a major way, karma might surprise you with an unexpected comeback. Your ex could show up with receipts when you least expect it.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Your hard work won’t go unnoticed so expect well-deserved recognition. Your natural confidence will make even complex tasks feel manageable. Just remember that while others might place high expectations on you, it's important to set realistic boundaries and don't be too hard on yourself. Trust your instincts and success will follow.

(₿) Your financial path may take a few unexpected turns, calling for careful moves to stay on top of your budget and keep things steady. Thoughtful planning now can bring greater peace of mind later. Stay cautious when dealing with loan requests or investment offers. Some may try to take advantage of your trust or kindness.

(♥) You and your partner may grow closer through new experiences or simple yet meaningful moments. Every shared laughter and adventure strengthens your bond. You two might just fall for each other all over again. Cross-cultural couples discuss which country they should call home.

(⚤) If you're infatuated with someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official. If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone whose life experiences resonate with your heart and sparks could fly.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) New tech, complex systems and high-maintenance people are your biggest challenges. But you'll handle them all with grace and stay composed. You'll defuse conflicts and toxic vibes faster than anyone can dial HR, probably leaving a few colleagues stunned. Your request to be moved to another department may be fulfilled. If you accept a new job, your boss may make a counteroffer.

(₿) You spend sensibly and make smart choices that you'll be happy with later. Keep an eye out for a surprise opportunity that could boost your income or improve your overall financial situation. For investors, the market rollercoaster might reveal some golden tickets.

(♥) Expect deeper talks that strengthen your bond. Listening with your heart will boost trust. You'll be surprised how tackling everyday hurdles together actually makes you a stronger team. Playful action with your partner in the bedroom is on the cards.

(⚤) Sparks fly between you and someone from work or a work-related social event. You two may decide to get to know each other secretly to avoid gossip. If you're already getting to know someone, they may express their desire to be exclusive.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) An opportunity to revamp your work method for better results is on the cards. Your ability to crack complex problems comes in handy when handling team resources or financial challenges. You may get a new job right after the first interview. A business negotiation may go so well that the deal is sealed and signed at the first attempt.

(₿) The next week is the best time to seek new income streams, rebalance your portfolio or negotiate better loan terms. A small windfall might surprise you and living within your budget feels easier.

(♥) Relationship hurdles may clear up as you and your partner start seeing things with fresh eyes and understanding each other's perspective. Expect a deeper emotional connection between you two. It strengthens your bond in ways you never imagined. This could be the beginning of the best era of your relationship.

(⚤) Someone new might push for physical closeness too quickly. Prioritise what feels right for you, not them — your comfort and consent comes first. Someone who coerces you to ignore your gut feelings ultimately disrespects you. The right connection with the right person will find you when the time is right.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your effort pays off as you reap rewards from your dedication. Both your main job and side hustle might demand extra attention from you. Higher-ups and clients are counting on your magic touch. New projects could mean more money coming to your wallet. Those in between jobs may start a new job in the service or healthcare sector.

(₿) A friendly uncle or big brother figure in your circle might bring good news or help you close a lucrative deal. You are in full control of your money, so don’t be shy about enjoying a life little. Your life goal isn't leaving behind as much money as you can before you die. What you lost would find its way back to you.

(♥) Someone in your family or close circle may cause tension in your relationship, making you two increasingly distrust each other. Use your words wisely when you disagree with your partner as certain words can trigger them.

(⚤) Things might not be so simple with a new romantic interest. Expect mixed signals, a little mystery and maybe even a few rivals. Try to see this phase as a challenging game, rather than a frustrating chase. If you have a forbidden or inappropriate relationship, be ready for a rude wake-up call.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your hard work finally pays off and brings you the recognition that you deserve. Your relationship with colleagues goes smoothly. Regardless of where you work from, you're likely to wrap up assignments early, leaving you extra time to celebrate (or just chill).

(₿) Unexpectedly high returns await investors and speculators. You might stumble upon a forgotten piggy bank or a freelance payment you’d already forgotten about. Your network of friends brings you more opportunities. If you're selling a property on behalf of someone, you'll soon close the deal.

(♥) Expect a deeper connection with your partner as open communication deepens understanding and invites more shared laughter into your relationship. New experiences together could bring unexpected happiness. A surprise turn of events might give your shared dreams extra momentum.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone with a big job title via your cousin or friend is on the cards. They seem eager to get to know you. A ghost from your romantic past might come knocking when you least expect it. Time to exorcise or maybe just block their number.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) A sudden change or surprise announcement might derail your work goals or force you to press pause on a project you care about. Working with unfamiliar tech, new systems and people whose backgrounds are worlds apart from yours could feel overwhelming at first. But deep down, you know you can adjust to them and grow and learn from them. Embrace the new and watch yourself thrive.

(₿) Expect to see some financial returns from your past efforts. Opportunities to increase your income or plan your finances might pop up. Just a little caution: be extra careful with money decisions on May 28-29.

(♥) Your relationship might seem smooth sailing on the surface, but deep down you're craving more excitement or feeling bothered by small things. Rather than pushing these feelings aside, try opening up to your partner about what's on your mind. This honest conversation could reignite your spark and build an even stronger connection.

(⚤) None makes your heart flutter but you're not looking for a relationship either. Love might take a backseat as you hustle to boost your career and bank account. Plus, self-care is your top priority. The "thriving single" life might be your jam for now.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You'll have the chance to step into the spotlight and make a real impact. Your confidence, creativity and energy peak, making challenges easier to tackle. Support from colleagues and connections will open doors for you to help you reach your goals. Expect tangible progress on key projects, with exciting growth on the horizon.

(₿) You might feel pulled in different directions while there are so many things and events to enjoy. It’s okay to enjoy life and treat yourself — just keep an eye on your budget. Also, be cautious with investment tips from friends— always do your own research first. Wise decisions beat Fomo every time.

(♥) You two don't get to spend time together much due to conflicting schedules. You may feel underappreciated by your partner and vice versa. Some time apart makes you two miss each other more. External pressures and expectations about marriage or children could surface. Stay true to what feels right for you as a couple, not what others expect.

(⚤) You get to know potential love interests in the flesh and online. However, none live up to your expectations and you're not willing to settle for less. You hold out hope for your perfect match.